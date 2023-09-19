Newport Beach police arrested “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and run, authorities said.

Beador, 59, was arrested at about 1:17 a.m. Sunday on Via Lido near Via Oporto after allegedly driving drunk and hitting and damaging property before fleeing, said Sgt. Steve Oberon, a Newport Beach police spokesperson. Oberon said the crimes she’s accused of are misdemeanors. He declined to comment further on the incident and said officers had not yet finished submitting their reports to supervisors.

The reality TV star’s attorney, Mike Fell, told The Times, “I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

Police declined to specify what type of property had been damaged. The street where the alleged crash took place runs along the affluent coastal Orange County city’s bay, where private boats are docked. Condos and apartments line the water, alongside coffee shops and clothing stores.

Beador, a resident of the community of Newport Coast, joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” in 2014 for the show’s ninth season as a health-conscious mom who chooses organic and other “green” options for her life at home. She quickly became a fan favorite and was voted “Best Housewife Ever” in an online poll rating cast members across Bravo’s “Housewives” TV franchise.

Beador has remained on the show since and, last week, was in New York City and appeared on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” alongside fellow show mates Vicki Gunvalson and Tamara Judge. The trio were there to promote the show’s 17th season, which has been airing since June and will continue until October. Beador was also scheduled to appear at BravoCon in Las Vegas this November.