The trailer for Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul previews Netflix’s upcoming series which is based on the book by Jamie Ducharme.

“Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul tells the story of the vaping device that became a household name, exploring how one company’s innovation went from achieving peak financial highs to running into devastating lows,” per the official synopsis. “This four-part doc series is a cautionary tale about a Silicon Valley darling that sparked tremendous societal impact.

When Will Big Vape Debut?

Big Vape debuts on Wednesday, October 11.

The docuseries is based on the book Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul by Time health correspondent Jamie Ducharme, and directed by R.J. Cutler (Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, Belushi). It’s executive produced by Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television, Elise Pearlstein, Trevor Smith, and Lindsay Panell for This Machine, and Ian Orefice and Rebecca Teitel for Time Studios.