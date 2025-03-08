The fight against cancer in Africa is gaining momentum, with Africans playing a crucial role in advancing research, data collection, and collaboration to improve treatment outcomes. With the growing burden of cancer on the continent, African researchers, healthcare professionals, and organizations are increasingly stepping up to address the unique challenges posed by the disease.

At a recent press day hosted by Roche Africa, Tola Sunmonu-Balogun, an Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company, highlighted how investing in women’s health makes financial sense. Sunmonu-Balogun specialises in public health, particularly reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health. She leads McKinsey’s healthcare work in Nigeria, advising governments and organisations on innovative service-delivery models, community health programmes, and strategies to reduce maternal mortality.

Data collection is a critical aspect of improving cancer care in Africa. Accurate and comprehensive cancer data is crucial for designing targeted interventions. In Egypt, the collaboration between Roche and the Egyptian Ministry of Health has led to the screening of over 32 million women and improved early detection of breast cancer. This data-driven approach has helped increase the detection of breast cancer at early stages, improving survival rates significantly.

Collaboration between public and private sectors is essential to scaling up cancer treatment across Africa. Through public-private partnerships, such as those in Morocco and Côte d’Ivoire, Africans are creating sustainable models of cancer care. In Morocco, the government’s National Cancer Prevention and Control Plan has integrated early breast cancer screening into the public health system, benefiting millions of women. In Côte d’Ivoire, Roche’s partnership with the Ministry of Health has led to a dramatic increase in survival rates through improved access to diagnosis, treatment, and capacity building for healthcare workers.

Another key area where Africans are making significant strides is in cancer research. African researchers are actively involved in studying the genetic, environmental, and socio-economic factors that influence cancer incidence and progression in the region. Local research focuses on the types of cancers most prevalent in Africa, such as breast, cervical, and prostate cancer. With the launch of initiatives like the African Cancer Atlas by Yemaachi Biotechnology in collaboration with Roche, African researchers are working to generate essential data to shape cancer strategies. This groundbreaking project aims to create a comprehensive database of cancer types, risk factors, and outcomes, which will be invaluable in the fight against cancer on the continent. By focusing on the distinct characteristics of African populations, this research helps identify effective prevention and treatment approaches.

These efforts highlight the vital role that Africans play in research, data collection, and collaboration to advance cancer treatment. By harnessing local knowledge, data, and partnerships, Africa is moving closer to overcoming the cancer burden and ensuring better outcomes for its people.