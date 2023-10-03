Disney+ has released the image of Tracy Morgan as the Easter Bunny for The Santa Clauses’ upcoming second season, which will arrive on the platform on November 8.

The Santa Clauses Season 2 will see the return of Tim Allen as the popular holiday figure. This time, though, he will be joined by Morgan as his “right hand man.” Morgan will join some of the show’s returning cast members, including Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus, Austin Kane as Cal, and Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin-Claus.

Furthermore, Modern Family actor Eric Stonestreet will also enter the second season as Mad Santa alongside his gnome assistant, Kris Kringle (Gabriel Iglesias). The show’s official X (formerly Twitter) account shared Morgan’s version of the Christmas figure.

What Is The Santa Clauses About?

The series adaptation of The Santa Clause, a beloved holiday film series, follows Scott Calvin (also known as Santa Claus) as he approaches his 65th birthday. As he grows obviously older, he realizes he cannot be Santa forever; thus, in order for him to focus on his family and live a normal life, he chose Simon Choksi (Kal Penn) to take the mantle. However, when he discovers Simon is gradually ruining Christmas, he returns to the North Pole to serve as Santa once and for all.

Disney+ will premiere the first two episodes of The Santa Clauses Season 2 on November 8, with new episodes premiering weekly.

“In the series’ sophomore season, the Calvin family is back at the North Pole, as Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after his retirement plans were thwarted when he failed to find a worthy successor in season one,” the synopsis for Season 2 reads. “Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Cal to eventually take over the ‘family business’ as Santa Claus.”