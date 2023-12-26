The war is here and everyone must be ready in the first teaser trailer for part two of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.

Sofia Boutella as Kora and Djimon Hounsou as Titus take center stage alongside a slew of intimidating ships and weapons in the two-minute first look at the upcoming film, which offers brief teases of other returning Rebel Moon Part One cast members.

“Gather every hunting rifle, every knife, every round of ammunition in the village,” says Hounsou’s Titus between sequences of villagers training and the arrival of imposing enemy ships. “The time has come, for all that you love — show them no mercy!”

Arriving four months after the premiere of Part One: A Child of Fire, Snyder’s The Scargiver will continue his epic saga, with Kora and the surviving warriors preparing to sacrifice everything as they fight alongside the people of Veldt. On the eve of their battle, as the heroes defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld, these warriors are forced to face their pasts, and in turn, each reveal why they stand and fight.

The film promises that amid the full force of the Realm bearing down on a burgeoning rebellion, bonds will be forged that are unbreakable, and both heroes and legends will be made.

“You stand between us and annihilation,” says one voice as the trailer captures Boutella’s Kora.

While Rebel Moon Part Two will be out in April, Snyder — who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his massive plans for his Star Wars-inspired universe for a November cover story, previously told the magazine that his “hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out.”

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is slated to release on April 19, 2024 on Netflix.