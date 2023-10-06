LIVE Journal Club Webinar

Monday, December 4th, 2023

2:30- 3:00 PM Eastern Time

Robust odor identification in novel olfactory environments in mice

When smelling, an individual’s brain needs to identify target odors from complex environments, which can be challenging if confronted with novel background scents. In conditions such as autism spectrum disorder, this process is affected in a way that may have implications for social behaviors.

In The Scientist’s Journal Club, Gonzalo Otazu will present his recent work on olfaction in a mouse model of autism spectrum disorder. By visualizing neural activity while smelling, he gained insight into this complex sensory process.

