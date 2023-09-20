LIVE Journal Club Series
Monday, October 30th, November 6th, and 20th, 2023
2:30 PM Eastern Time
Register now and receive access to all three sessions to see what papers will be discussed!
In The Scientist’s new Journal Club series, researchers present their recent discoveries in neuroscience, immunology, and cell biology using RNA sequencing techniques.
Journal Club program
Monday, October 30th, 2:30 PM ET
Loss of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis risk factor SCFD1 causes motor dysfunction in Drosophila
|
|Ruben Cauchi, PhD
Associate Professor
Department of Physiology and Biochemistry, Faculty of Medicine and Surgery
Center for Molecular Medicine and Biobanking
University of Malta
Monday, November 6th, 2:30 PM ET
Monocyte, neutrophil, and whole blood transcriptome dynamics following ischemic stroke
|
|Paulina Carmona-Mona, PhD
Research Scientist
Department of Neurology, MIND Institute
University of California, Davis
Monday, November 20th, 2:30 PM ET
Origin, prospective identification, and function of circulating endothelial colony-forming cells in mice and humans
|
|Kimihiko Banno, MD, PhD
Department of Physiology II, Nara Medical University
Department of Pediatrics, Indiana University School of Medicine (IUSM)