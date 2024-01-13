Esteemed music video director Barnaby Clay is making his feature film directorial debut with the desert folk horror movie The Seeding, and there’s a new trailer and poster for the film.

When a hiker gets lost in the desert, a gang of feral children propelled by haunting legacies traps him in a sadistic battle for survival with a frightening endgame.

You can watch the new trailer and view the new poster below.

The Seeding Trailer and Poster

The film stars Scott Haze (Jurassic World Dominion, Venom) and Kate Lyn Sheil (She Dies Tomorrow, You’re Next). Director Barnaby Clay has a rich history directing music videos for Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Gnarls Barkley, and The Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs.

He also helmed a documentary Shot! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock which delves deep into the mind of Mick Rock, the genius photographer who immortalized the seventies and the rise to rock stardom of many legendary musicians.

The Seeding will be available on digital platforms on February 12, 2024.