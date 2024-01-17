After her Australian Open second-round match against Laura Siegemund stretched to a third and deciding set, Storm Hunter was feeling a “bit flat”.

She had been up a service break in the second set after winning the first 6-4 and seemed headed for victory before her German opponent struck back to the level the match.

But in Hunter’s player’s box inside John Cain Arena were the people who mattered to her most, including Australia’s Billie Jean Cup coach Nicole Pratt.

And it was Pratt, who doubles as Hunter’s personal coach, who offered a simple message to lift her charge off the canvas.

“Pratty was like, ‘You’re an Aussie. Come on. Be tough, be tough … that’s all you need to do. Just fight out there’,” recounted Hunter.

“She’s seen how I perform in Billie Jean King Cup situations and how I thrive in that environment, so I think she was just trying to get me to be kind of in that environment out there”.

Hunter regrouped and went on to take the third set to complete a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory that saw the world number one doubles player advance to the third round of a major in singles for the first time in her career.

“It’s definitely up there with probably one of the best feelings,” said Hunter, who is ranked 180 in singles.

“Obviously, I’ve had some amazing success in doubles, but I feel like this is a little bit different.

“I feel in doubles I probably believed in myself more that I can achieve these things. In singles, maybe not.

“I’ve had a lot of opportunities. I have played in main-draw slams from when I was 19, 20, and kind of couldn’t really get over the first rounds.

“To do it now I think it just means that much more, because I have had those experiences.

“It’s up there and to do it in Australia as well, it’s amazing.”

Hunter adopted an aggressive approach in her win over Laura Siegemund.(Getty Images: Kelly Defina )

The moment was made even more significant as 29-year-old Hunter got to share it with her parents and husband Loughlin.

“My parents have been there from day one and have always supported my dreams and goals no matter what,” said Hunter, who had to qualify for the main draw.

“So to have them here is super, super special. Then my husband: we have been together almost 10 years now, which is a very long time.

“We met when I was 19 and just starting out, becoming a professional tennis player.

“He’s seen it all from when I was injured and working here in Melbourne as a coach at Wesley College, earning no money (on tour), no ranking.

“He’s always been super supportive, always pushed me and challenged me to be better as well.”

It will not be easy for Hunter in the third round, with 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejčíková her next opponent.

Krejčíková is seeded ninth in Melbourne, but Hunter is unfazed by the prospect of facing a major singles winner.

“It’s honestly going to be a tough match and I’m up for it, though,” Hunter said.

“I think it’s going to be a good challenge. I feel like I’m playing well. I’ve just got to back myself.

“I need to play an aggressive game style and try and not give her the chance to dictate the court.”