Promise you won’t tell the other children, but the RPS staff are actually complex magical spells cast by the Sugar Plum Fairy, as part of an age old pact with the ents of the forest where the RPS treehouse was built hundreds of years ago. Each year the Sugar Plum Fairy has to collect more wishes to power the spells every year (you can help to make the spells more powerful by joining the RPS supporter program). While she’s out wish-hunting, here are some Christmas Crackers to distract you.

Time to enjoy your lovely joke!

Q: What d’you call it when you need the loo, but incorrectly assume you can hold it?

A: Lies Of P