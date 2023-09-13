See also: Lucrezia’s second husband Alfonso in The Borgias and legendary artist Botticelli in Medici.

Will Merrick – Dead Pixels

The face of farm boy Alo in Skins, a teenager dedicated in equal parts to pornography and his pet dog (though hopefully not at the same time), has popped up in all kinds of places of late, not least Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. That face belongs, of course, to Will Merrick, who was terrific as online gaming obsessive Nicky in Channel 4 flatshare-videogame comedy Dead Pixels. Nicky and Meg are unhealthily obsessed with online role play gaming, to the detriment of every other aspect of their lives, and to the sheer consternation of their flatmate Alison, the sole “norm” of the group.

See also: computer expert Danny in Apple TV+ sci-fi Silo.

Alexander Arnold – Save Me

Uncompromising, long-haired, leather jacketed metalhead Rich was Alo’s best friend in Skins, and later a love interest for Grace, before she met a tragic end. He’s played by Alexander Arnold, who went on to star in Lennie James’ London estate missing teen drama Save Me, alongside an excellent cast including James himself, Stephen Graham, Suranne Jones, Jason Flemyng and many more. Like Will Merrick (who played Alo), Arnold also popped up in Poldark, had a role in The Office spin-off movie David Brent: Life on the Road, Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols miniseries Pistol, and more.

See Also: Gavin in Richard Curtis and Danny Boyle’s Beatles-memory fantasy Yesterday

Freya Mavor – Industry

Scottish actor Freya Mavor played Queen Bee Mini, a highly strung teen whose troubled inner life isn’t reflected by her beautiful, controlled exterior, and who was threatened by newcomer Franky’s quiet strangeness. Mavor went on to roles in BBC Agatha Christie miniseries The ABC Murders and French time travel romance Twice Upon a Time. Hermost recent big role though, is in HBO/BBC finance drama Industry, in which she plays trader Daria Greenock, who in the first series wasn’t afraid to throw newcomer Harper under the bus but came to represent a kind of role model and alternative side to the macho trading floor.