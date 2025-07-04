This Hubble view shows the stunning Fireworks Galaxy in Cygnus. Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Leroy, K.S. Long

NGC 6946, located in the Cygnus constellation, is nicknamed the Fireworks Galaxy due to its high rate of observed supernovae (ten since 1917).

The galaxy is visible in the northeast around 10 PM local daylight time, approximately 2.1° southwest of Eta (η) Cephei.

While having a 9th magnitude, its large size (10′ diameter) results in a relatively dim appearance; larger telescopes (11 inches or more) are recommended for detailed observation of its spiral arms.

Once the sky grows fully dark, let’s celebrate Independence Day with some celestial fireworks — or, at least, a galaxy known for them. NGC 6946 is a spiral galaxy in Cygnus known for its high rate of supernovae: 10 of these stellar blasts have been seen in this galaxy since 1917, earning it the nickname the Fireworks Galaxy. You’ll find it some 40° high in the northeast around 10 P.M. local daylight time, in far northern Cygnus — in fact, NGC 6946 is easiest to find by hopping just 2.1° southwest of magnitude 3.4 Eta (η) Cephei in southwestern Cepheus.

The Fireworks Galaxy may glow at an impressive-sounding 9th magnitude, but because it is a relatively large (10’ in diameter) spiral galaxy, that light is spread out, making it appear dim. You can spot its fuzzy, oval-shaped glow in any small scope, but if you’re after detail such as its spiral arms, opt for the biggest optics you’ve got — 11 inches or more if you can.

Sunrise: 5:37 A.M.

Sunset: 8:32 P.M.

Moonrise: 3:13 P.M.

Moonset: 1:02 A.M.

Moon Phase: Waxing gibbous (68%)

*Times for sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset are given in local time from 40° N 90° W. The Moon’s illumination is given at 12 P.M. local time from the same location.