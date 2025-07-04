Celebrate U.S. Independence Day with some celestial fireworks.
This Hubble view shows the stunning Fireworks Galaxy in Cygnus. Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Leroy, K.S. Long
- NGC 6946, located in the Cygnus constellation, is nicknamed the Fireworks Galaxy due to its high rate of observed supernovae (ten since 1917).
- The galaxy is visible in the northeast around 10 PM local daylight time, approximately 2.1° southwest of Eta (η) Cephei.
- While having a 9th magnitude, its large size (10′ diameter) results in a relatively dim appearance; larger telescopes (11 inches or more) are recommended for detailed observation of its spiral arms.
Once the sky grows fully dark, let’s celebrate Independence Day with some celestial fireworks — or, at least, a galaxy known for them. NGC 6946 is a spiral galaxy in Cygnus known for its high rate of supernovae: 10 of these stellar blasts have been seen in this galaxy since 1917, earning it the nickname the Fireworks Galaxy. You’ll find it some 40° high in the northeast around 10 P.M. local daylight time, in far northern Cygnus — in fact, NGC 6946 is easiest to find by hopping just 2.1° southwest of magnitude 3.4 Eta (η) Cephei in southwestern Cepheus.
The Fireworks Galaxy may glow at an impressive-sounding 9th magnitude, but because it is a relatively large (10’ in diameter) spiral galaxy, that light is spread out, making it appear dim. You can spot its fuzzy, oval-shaped glow in any small scope, but if you’re after detail such as its spiral arms, opt for the biggest optics you’ve got — 11 inches or more if you can.
Sunrise: 5:37 A.M.
Sunset: 8:32 P.M.
Moonrise: 3:13 P.M.
Moonset: 1:02 A.M.
Moon Phase: Waxing gibbous (68%)
*Times for sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset are given in local time from 40° N 90° W. The Moon’s illumination is given at 12 P.M. local time from the same location.
