Asteroid Julia is now at opposition in the constellation Aquarius. Look just east of the star Nu Aquarii tonight to find it. Credit: Alison Klesman (via TheSkyX)

This evening Julia rises around sunset and is visible all night, reaching its highest point around 1 A.M. local daylight time. A few hours earlier, though, around 11 P.M. local daylight time, Julia is 30° high in the southeast, located in western Aquarius. You can find the main-belt world in binoculars or a telescope, just over 2° due east of magnitude 4.5 Nu (ν) Aquarii.

As a bonus, M73 lies nearby, some 4.8° west-southwest of Julia tonight. Shining at magnitude 9.0, this object probably isn’t a true open cluster but more likely a chance superposition of four stars, shining between magnitude 10 and 12. If you want to view a cluster that is truly real, though, you don’t have to look much farther: 1.5° west of M73 is magnitude 9.3 M72, a compact globular cluster. It may appear mostly like a smudge of light, as larger telescopes (8 inches or more) are really needed to begin resolving its tightly packed stars.

Sunrise: 6:08 A.M.

Sunset: 8:01 P.M.

Moonrise: 9:24 P.M.

Moonset: 8:36 A.M.

Moon Phase: Waning gibbous (93%)

*Times for sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset are given in local time from 40° N 90° W. The Moon’s illumination is given at 12 P.M. local time from the same location.