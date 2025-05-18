Our solar system’s largest planet stands just north of Zeta Tau, the tip of one of Taurus the Bull’s two horns.

Look west after sunset to see the bright planet Jupiter standing 2° north of Zeta Tau. Credit: Alison Klesman (via TheSkyX)

The bright beacon of Jupiter stands 2° due north of Zeta (ζ) Tauri in the evening sky tonight. Look west and hour after sunset to find the magnitude –1.9 gas giant still 11° high. Zeta Tau, which shines at magnitude 3, lies to the planet’s lower left. Near this pairing is the location of M1, the Crab Nebula, but this supernova remnant is likely too challenging to view thanks to its faintness combined with the low altitude of this region at this time.

If you crave some deep-sky observing, opt instead for M35, an open cluster near the feet of Gemini, to Jupiter’s upper left. Located just 2.3° north-northwest of magnitude 3.3 Eta (η) Geminorum, M35 shines at magnitude 5.3 and spans roughly the same size on the sky as the Full Moon. Pull out binoculars or any small scope to enjoy this young grouping of several hundred stars, though you’ll want to catch them early, as the region sets less than three hours after the Sun.

Sunrise: 5:42 A.M.

Sunset: 8:12 P.M.

Moonrise: 12:58 A.M.

Moonset: 10:25 A.M.

Moon Phase: Waning gibbous (69%)

*Times for sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset are given in local time from 40° N 90° W. The Moon’s illumination is given at 12 P.M. local time from the same location.