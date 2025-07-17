The solar system’s smallest planet comes to a standstill in the evening sky before starting its retrograde motion for the next few weeks.

Mercury appears to move westward (retrograde) this week.

Mercury is visible in the evening sky but sets quickly after sunset.

Binoculars or a telescope are needed to see Mercury.

Mercury will reappear in the morning sky in early August.

Mercury stands stationary at 3 A.M. EDT amid the stars of Cancer. The solar system’s smallest planet will now start sliding westward, or retrograde, appearing to “fall” back toward the Sun as it moves through its tight, 88-day orbit.

You can catch Mercury in the evening sky, but only if you’re quick — it’s just 4° high in the west 20 minutes after sunset and sinking fast. It’s now 17 percent lit and shining at magnitude 1.4, spanning 11”. You’ll need binoculars or a telescope to find it, though take care not to pull out any optics until at least several minutes after the Sun has set from your location (which may differ from the time given below). The planet will not only set earlier in the coming days, but it will also quickly fade as its phase continues to wane. It will return to the sky in early August, shining in the morning before dawn.

Sunrise: 5:46 A.M.

Sunset: 8:26 P.M.

Moonrise: —

Moonset: 1:11 P.M.

Moon Phase: Waning gibbous (54%)

*Times for sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset are given in local time from 40° N 90° W. The Moon’s illumination is given at 12 P.M. local time from the same location.