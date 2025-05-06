This morning is the best time to catch the Eta Aquariid meteor shower.

The Eta Aquariids peak late on May 5; the radiant rises early on May 6. Neptune, not visible to the naked eye, is not shown. Credit: Astronomy: Roen Kelly

This morning is the best time to catch the annual Eta Aquariid meteors, born from the debris left by the famous Halley’s Comet.

The shower’s radiant lies in Aquarius, just to the lower left of the 3rd-magnitude star Sadalmelik as the constellation rises a few hours after midnight. That’s fine, though, because the best time to watch a meteor shower is in the early morning, as the hemisphere you’re on rotates into the stream of debris as Earth orbits the Sun.

By 4:30 A.M. local daylight time, the radiant has reached some 20° high in the east, with about 10 meteors per hour likely visible. Eta Aquariid meteors are known for their lingering trains as they streak through the atmosphere, offering a stunning predawn sight for those willing to get up early.

Sunrise: 5:54 A.M.

Sunset: 8:00 P.M.

Moonrise: 2:29 P.M.

Moonset: 3:14 A.M.

Moon Phase: Waxing gibbous (71%)

*Times for sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset are given in local time from 40° N 90° W. The Moon’s illumination is given at 12 P.M. local time from the same location.