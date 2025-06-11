Full Moon occurs this morning at 3:44 A.M. EDT. Early risers can catch the Moon setting in the southwest shortly before sunrise, while anyone out in the evening will see the Full Moon rising again in the southeast not long after the Sun has set. That’s because the Full Moon is always located opposite the Sun in our sky, rising around sunset and setting around sunrise.

June’s Full Moon is also called the Strawberry Moon, but don’t let the name fool you — it won’t be turning pink in the sky! The moniker comes from several Native American tribes, who named it for the fact that June in North America is the time when early strawberries are often ripe for picking.

You may also notice that the Full Moon arcs low through the southern sky tonight, rather than soaring high overhead as it sometimes seems to do. That’s because we’re getting close to the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, when the Sun is highest in the sky. The Full Moon around this time is generally the lowest we see all year. At its highest point overnight tonight, when the Moon hangs just off the spout of Sagittarius’ Teapot in the south, it will only reach an altitude of roughly 20° above the horizon from the mid-U.S. Note that it may climb higher or lower depending on your location (more specifically, your latitude).

Sunrise: 5:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:29 P.M.

Moonrise: 9:27 P.M.

Moonset: 5:16 A.M.

Moon Phase: Full

*Times for sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset are given in local time from 40° N 90° W. The Moon’s illumination is given at 12 P.M. local time from the same location.