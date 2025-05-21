M104, also known as the Sombrero Galaxy, is an edge-on spiral visible with binoculars or a telescope in Virgo this evening.

Virgo the Maiden is draped across the southern sky late this evening, offering excellent views of a famous galaxy within its bounds: M104, also known as the Sombrero Galaxy.

Glowing at magnitude 8, this edge-on spiral is some 30 million light-years from Earth. It boasts a thin, dark dust lane that blocks light across its center, which has earned it the name Sombrero. This structure is best seen with a telescope, although the galaxy is bright enough to pick up as an oval-shaped glow even in binoculars. M104 is roughly twice as wide as it is thick, spanning 9’ by 4’.

The Sombrero lies near the border of Virgo and Corvus, a smaller constellation nestled just south of the Maiden. To locate the Sombrero, start at 1st-magnitude Spica, Virgo’s alpha star. Move about 11° due west and you’ll land right on this celestial hat. Alternatively, you’ll also find the Sombrero by moving 5.5° northeast of closer but fainter 3rd-magnitude Delta (δ) Corvi.

Sunrise: 5:40 A.M.

Sunset: 8:14 P.M.

Moonrise: 2:24 A.M.

Moonset: 1:56 P.M.

Moon Phase: Waning crescent (37%)

*Times for sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset are given in local time from 40° N 90° W. The Moon’s illumination is given at 12 P.M. local time from the same location.