Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Scaling from a single franchise location to multiple units is one of the most exciting and challenging chapters in a franchisee’s journey. It’s a move that requires more than just replicating what worked the first time; it demands new systems, deeper trust and a shift in how you lead. As the CEO of an early educational child care brand, I’ve seen firsthand how rewarding multi-unit ownership can be when done with intent.

Many operators wonder, Could I really manage two or three centers? The answer is yes, but only if you’re willing to work on the business, not in it. In this article, I’ll share what I’ve learned from supporting franchisees through that growth and the critical mindset shifts that make all the difference.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

From one to two

Taking the leap from one center to two is often the most manageable step in a franchisee’s scaling journey, but it still requires careful planning. I do believe that if you can operate one center, the majority of people can operate two centers. The key is following the systems put in place by the franchisor and relying on the knowledge you have from owning the first center. It’s about building a bench, elevating your team and leveraging resources. That second location is where franchisees begin to realize they can’t do everything themselves and that’s a good thing.

It’s the first opportunity to practice building a team you trust and stepping into a more strategic leadership role. You’ll start to identify which parts of the business can be delegated and where your time is most valuable. It’s also when you’ll start to feel the benefits of brand systems, operational consistency and the support of a strong franchise network. If you can scale to two, it often sets the foundation for future growth.

Related: How Entrepreneurs and First-Time Franchisees Can Become Effective Leaders

Working on the business, not in the business

One of the most important shifts a franchisee must make when scaling is learning to work on the business, not in it. Many franchisees are incredibly competent, hands-on entrepreneurs who like to be involved in every detail, but that approach doesn’t scale. At a certain point, you have to step back from the day-to-day operations and focus on building systems, developing leaders and driving long-term strategy. It requires a new level of trust in the people you hire and a willingness to let go of tasks you’ve done yourself for years.

As you grow, this shift also creates meaningful career pathways for your team. Multi-unit ownership brings new roles — like regional manager — that allow you to elevate top talent from within. These leadership positions not only help ensure consistency across centers, but they also reinforce your culture and vision in ways you simply can’t do alone. Promoting from within fosters loyalty and gives your team the opportunity to grow as your business grows.

At Lightbridge Academy, we’ve developed a Multi-Unit Leadership Training Program designed for franchisees interested in expanding to multiple locations. The program takes a deep dive into the key considerations of multi-unit ownership, from building and evaluating company culture across centers to analyzing business performance reports. It also includes panel discussions with experienced multi-unit franchisees who can help to answer any questions. Through this comprehensive training, franchisees gain direct access to the resources, insights and support they need to successfully grow their business.

This isn’t about lowering standards, it’s about elevating your role so the entire business can grow. When you work on the business, you become the vision-setter and culture carrier, rather than the doer of all things. That clarity allows you to lead more effectively and support your team in ways that actually move the business forward. It’s a shift that may feel uncomfortable at first, but it’s essential to sustainable multi-unit success.

Related: Here’s how we determined the annual Franchise 500 ranking — and what we learned from the data.

Redefining leadership: Trust, empowerment and flexibility

Scaling successfully beyond two units comes down to one thing: people. You need the right people in the right seats, team members you trust, who are empowered to lead and make decisions without being micromanaged. As a leader, you have to accept that they may do things differently than you would and that’s not only okay, but it can also be better. The key is defining the two or three non-negotiables that must be done your way and then giving your team the freedom to innovate around everything else. For example, how every customer is greeted, how safety protocols are followed, or how financial reporting is handled. These are the pillars that reflect your standards and protect the integrity of your business.

That level of trust is powerful and it’s what turns good teams into great ones. When you allow others to take ownership, you create space for fresh ideas, stronger engagement and it becomes the best way for franchisees to grow their business. Scaling isn’t about controlling every outcome; it’s about building a leadership team that reflects your values and strengthens your vision. True growth happens when you lead with clarity and let go with confidence.

Scaling from a single unit to multiple locations is a bold step, but one that can lead to incredible growth, both personally and professionally. It requires a mindset shift, a strong team and the willingness to lead differently than you did before. When you embrace trust, delegate with intention and focus on the bigger picture, you set yourself up for long-term success. Multi-unit ownership isn’t about doing more, it’s about leading smarter.

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.