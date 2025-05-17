The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy – Official Trailer | Prime Video – YouTube Watch On

Avid fans and followers of wacky sci-fi animation shows will be delighted to hear the prognosis that Prime Video’s zany cartoon series, “The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy,” will be returning with another uncanny 8-episode season starting on May 27, 2025.

As witnessed in this fresh teaser trailer filled with occupational insanity, those fearless cosmic surgeons, Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak, are back with more medically-induced mayhem and bizarre cases after a successful debut season in 2024 on Amazon’s popular streaming platform.

Season Two centers around a persistent cyborg journalist who starts excavating into Dr. Sleech’s dubious past, uncovering some controversial incidents. Expect more extraterrestrial viruses, gobs of green goo, pugnacious parasites, ailing hybrid creatures, and the controversial prospect of a new mind control therapy.



You may like



Official poster for “The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy” Season 2 (Image credit: Prime Video)

Created by the Emmy Award-winning Cirocco Dunlap (“Baymax!,” “Russian Doll”) and executive produced by Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne, “The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy” depicts the inner workings of a chaotic deep space clinic operating on odd alien patients and treating the strangest diseases in the universe.

The show features a stellar vocal cast of Stephanie Hsu, Keke Palmer, Kieran Culkin, Sam Smith, Maya Rudolph, and Natasha Lyonne. Animation production falls again into the capable hands of the talented folks at Titmouse (“Star Trek: Lower Decks”).

“The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy” Season 2 lands May 27 exclusively on Prime Video.

Watch The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy on Amazon Prime Video