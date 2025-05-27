The edge-on lenticular galaxy NGC 3115 is also called the Spindle Galaxy for its distinctive shape, visible in binoculars or a small scope.

The Spindle Galaxy (NGC 3115) is an edge-on lenticular galaxy with a bright bulge surrounded by two long, thin extensions that give it its common name. Credit: horstm42 (Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

If you’ve got binoculars or a small scope at your disposal, take them out tonight to observe the lovely — and bright — edge-on lenticular galaxy NGC 3115, sometimes called the Spindle Galaxy. Located in Sextans, you’ll find this galaxy still 25° high in the southwest 90 minutes after sunset, in a region to the lower left of Mars in the evening sky.

To locate the Spindle, first find the magnitude 5.1 star Gamma Sextantis. Move your gaze 3.2° east of this star and you’ll spot the Spindle, glowing at magnitude 8.9. It’s roughly four times as long as it is wide, stretching just over 8’ at its longest. Appearing much like its namesake, this galaxy has a bright, round bulge bordered by thinner protrusions on either side — these are not spiral arms, however, because NGC 3115 is not a spiral galaxy.

Lenticular galaxies are neither spirals nor ellipticals, but a sort of in-between object with a bulge and disk, but no arms. Astronomers aren’t sure whether they are an evolutionary step as spirals age, or if they might be the results of long-ago mergers.

Sunrise: 5:36 A.M.

Sunset: 8:19 P.M.

Moonrise: 5:33 A.M.

Moonset: 9:41 P.M.

Moon Phase: Waxing crescent (1%)

*Times for sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset are given in local time from 40° N 90° W. The Moon’s illumination is given at 12 P.M. local time from the same location.