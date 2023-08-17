Lucy Prebble’s four-hander about drug testing in a controlled environment that premiered in 2012 has lost some of its dramatic lustre.

Now firmly in his minimalist phase, director Jamie Lloyd sets this revival in an ascetic institution where Tristan (Paapa Essiedu) and Connie (Taylor Russell in her professional stage debut) are willing guinea pigs in the trial of a new antidepressant whose side effect may reproduce romantic attraction.

While the exterior may be new, the internal debate on overreaching science dates back to Frankenstein and possibly beyond.

Blazing white lights pour down from a long gantry above and from below the oblong acting area with audiences seated on either side as the two paid volunteers grapple with sensations they may never have felt without chemical stimulants.

At one end of the stage, Dr Lorna James (Michelle Austin) interrogates them on their shifting states of mind while opposite her Dr Toby Seeley (Kobna Holdbrook-Smith) the softly spoken creator of the drug justifies his position in a way that combines hypocrisy with sophistry.