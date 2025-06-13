This is a customer submitted press release. Submit your press release.

NGSO solutions positioned to capture 97% market share by 2034, driven by Starlink growth

Paris, France [June 13, 2025] – Novaspace, the leading space consulting and market intelligence firm, has released the 13th edition of its Prospects for Maritime Satellite Communications report, assessing the key trends and developments impacting this rapidly growing market.

As the number of vessels using satcom services grows to 125,000 by 2034, reliance on GEO capacity will decrease. Vessels are moving their primary bandwidth from GEO to NGSO connectivity. This switch to NGSO bandwidth will fuel a 7-fold growth from 286 Gbps in 2024 to 2 Tbps through the decade, transforming the market.

“This major shift was already visible in 2024 as Starlink made its mark on the market,” says Vishal Patil, project manager at Novaspace. “Starlink disrupted the maritime satcom market via its official service launch, influencing the direction of the market in almost every way. They can certainly expect to continue enjoying their first-mover advantage, at least in the short-term”.

Consequently, the NGSO capacity market share is set to grow from 85% in 2024 to approx. 98% by 2034. The market share of NGSO-based service revenues will also increase, reaching 93% by decade’s end. Starlink’s market strategies are redefining the competitive landscape, challenging established GEO player positioning, however, GEO use will not disappear. Novaspace notes large vessel operators are hesitant to rely solely on NGSOs for their connectivity needs. These players are choosing to use existing GEO solutions in partnership with NGSO connectivity options, shifting established market dynamics and opening new opportunities.

Looking ahead, as addressable market growth accelerates, service revenues will reach $3.3 billion by 2034, supported further by increases in some service ARPUs. Over the last year, vessel operators streamlined previous budget increases by negotiating situation-specific service contracts. However, Novaspace expects the situation to stabilize as the cost of ownership of the satcom solution decreases and new market “norms” solidify. With opportunity in the maritime satcom market skyrocketing, players must realign strategic focus to meet demand and secure their competitiveness.

About the Report

Novaspace’s Prospects for Maritime Satellite Communications provides a comprehensive analysis of the developments driving the maritime satellite communication market. The report evaluates essential trends across five main segments: Merchant shipping, Passenger ships, Leisure vessels, Fishing vessels, and Offshore Oil and Gas Market. It details assessments of key metrics including existing service providers’ market shares, new entrants, equipment, regulations, and value-added services.

The Classic edition details an essential strategic outlook containing global trends and forecasts by region and technology with focus on satellite technologies, the impact of NGSO constellations as well as smart ships and autonomous vessel concepts. The Premium edition offers an additional market database with maritime satcom service agreements, maritime service plans pricing, listing of Starlink’s resellers as well as analysis of satcom capacity supply over the oceanic regions.

Access the full report here: https://nova.space/hub/product/prospects-for-maritime-satellite-communications/

About Novaspace

Novaspace is a global leader in space consulting and market intelligence, formed through the merger of Euroconsult and SpaceTec Partners. This strategic move combines the distinctive strengths of both entities to significantly amplify our international presence and service capabilities. With over 40-year legacy of expertise in guiding public and private entities in strategic decision-making, Novaspace offers end-to-end consulting services, from project strategy definition to implementation, providing data-led perspectives on critical issues. Novaspace presents an expanded portfolio of services, featuring combined expertise in management and technology consulting, top-tier executive summits, and market intelligence. Trusted by 1,200 clients in over 60 countries, with offices strategically located in Brussels, London, Montreal, Munich, Paris, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Toulouse, and Washington D.C.

Media Enquiries:

Olivia Garnier | Communications Lead – [email protected]

Related