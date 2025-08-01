Almost two decades after the abolition of the monarchy and the establishment of a federal, democratic and secular republic, Nepal faces significant challenges ranging from chronic instability, rampant corruption and an unclear national identity.

These factors and others threaten the country’s democratic aspirations. Despite ongoing difficulties, the resilience of the Nepalese populace is truly commendable. However, confidence in political institutions has diminished, leading many young Nepalis to seek their futures abroad.

The dissolution of the monarchy in 2008 did not yield the prosperity that political leaders had promised. In this context, it is imperative to reconsider the monarchy’s role, perceiving it not as a regressive step toward autocracy but as a potential unifying entity that could promote stability and national unity.

While it is important to acknowledge the flaws associated with the monarchy, it remains vital to recognize that this institution did not create the prevailing issues and crises. During Nepal’s constitutional monarchy, the king served as a neutral guardian of national unity, embodying continuity, tradition and a distinctive sovereignty separate from political factions.

Crucial unifying symbol

Historically, the monarchy in Nepal has served as a crucial symbol of unity among its diverse ethnic and linguistic groups. Although the Shah dynasty originated from a specific region and ethnic background, it united various communities throughout Nepal. In contrast, political parties often exacerbate divisions by favoring certain groups based on ethnicity, region or ideology.

Restoring a constitutional monarchy similar to those in the United Kingdom, Japan or Norway would clearly separate the head of state’s role from political responsibilities. This structure would allow a representative to embody national unity and continuity.

Unlike elected officials who change with frequent political transitions, a monarch can rise above partisan conflicts, potentially providing moral guidance and reinforcing cherished national values.

Nepal’s rich cultural and religious heritage has long been associated with the monarchy, which constitutes a fundamental aspect of its national identity. Although Nepal is presently secular, the monarchy represented more than mere Hindu authority.

Its removal has created a void that no alternative institution has sufficiently filled or addressed. During periods of cultural transformation, the monarchy may have offered solace and a sense of historical connection for those seeking spiritual support.

Restoration of the monarchy does not imply a regression to an autocratic system. It is essential to examine historical missteps, particularly regarding royal abuse of power during the Panchayat system’s absolute monarchal rule from 1960-1990.

Nevertheless, these historical errors should not constrain the monarchy’s future. A deliberate approach that integrates democracy with the ceremonial role of a king within a contemporary constitutional framework could reduce the intensity of partisan politics.

In many stable democracies, monarchs take on significant responsibilities in ceremonial roles, promote national unity and uphold their constitutions impartially. Nepal could greatly benefit from adopting a customized model that meets its unique needs.

Need for balance

In light of the nation’s challenges in navigating the current geopolitical landscape, reinstating the monarchy could help Nepal achieve balance in its foreign policy as well. A constitutional monarch might serve as a neutral head of state, enhancing consistency and credibility in relations with its two main rival neighbors, India and China.

Monarchs have effectively represented Nepal’s independent identity, particularly during the Cold War and within the Non-Aligned Movement. A reestablished monarchy could enable Nepal to withstand undue influence from either neighbor, strengthen connections with the broader international community and advocate for a comprehensive foreign policy.

The republic has had its chance. Throughout the last 16 years, it has faced challenges related to trust-building, governance and national unity. Nepal needs to determine if a neutral, unifying constitutional monarchy could bring coherence to its divided political landscape.

This discourse goes beyond simply choosing between monarchy and democracy. If discussed thoughtfully, the monarchy could play a crucial role in forging a more hopeful future for Nepal.

Sanjay Upadhya is a Nepali journalist, author and analyst based in the United States.

