M13 is a massive, rich globular cluster in Hercules. Even with a bright Moon in the sky, you should be able to easily find it and resolve many of its stars. Credit: Manolo Gómez (Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

The northern sky’s standout globular, M13 in Hercules, is placed just right to give it a try tonight. Around 10 P.M. local daylight time, M13 is some 70° high in the west and won’t fully set until an hour before sunrise. Glowing at magnitude 5.8, it will show up well in binoculars or any telescope. You can find it about ⅓ of the way along a line drawn from Vega in Lyra to Arcturus in Boötes. Once you’ve located the Keystone of Hercules, you can home in on the cluster’s location by looking ⅔ of the way along a line from magnitude 3.0 Zeta (ζ) to magnitude 3.5 Eta (η) Herculis. Although visible as a dim smudge of light to the naked eye on a dark night, tonight you will need your optics to find it.

This great globular spans roughly 20’ and houses several hundred thousand stars, making it an incredibly old, dense ball of stars to be marveled at. Take your time, slowly bumping up the magnification to see more and ever-fainter stars appear at the edges of its dense core.

