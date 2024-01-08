Brian Beutler: “Much of the speech’s success—what makes it stand out from Biden’s earlier comments—is that he’s shaken off the dated political tic of speaking obliquely or in code or by implication about his opponent. On Friday, instead of naming Donald Trump zero times, he referred to him 44 times by name.”

“This kind of literalism isn’t just cathartic, it’s how the processes of forgetting and desensitization can be arrested and reversed.”

It’s definitely worth watching if you missed it.

