With the game just a week away from releasing, publisher Gun Interactive has announced that The Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game vinyl soundtrack is now available for pre-order.

Soundtrack comes in two colors, features various tracks

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game vinyl soundtrack comes courtesy of Waxwork Records, which are partnering with Gun Interactive for the release. It will contain both Ross Tregenza’s original game soundtrack, as well as Remains: Additional Game Music LP from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre by Wes Keltner and Jim Bonney.

The vinyl will come pressed on “Chain Saw Motor Green” and “Rust” colored vinyl for the original game soundtrack and Remains LP, respectively. It will be housed in a “deluxe heavyweight gatefold,” complete with matte satin coating, composer liner notes, and all-new artwork for the asymmetric online title.

Pre-orders are available now on Waxwork Records’ website, with the vinyl retailing for $45. The estimated shipping date is set for August 18, 2023, the same day that The Texas Chain Saw Massacre releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game will see players taking on the role of one of the notorious Slaughter family, or their victims. Similar to other third-person asymmetrical horror games, players will have to either evade capture long enough to come out on top, or take down opponents in a setting themed all around the iconic horror franchise.