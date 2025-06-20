The chicken franchise scene is sizzling — iconic legacy brands like Popeyes, KFC, and Wingstop continue dominating with proven systems and widespread recognition, while fast‑casual newcomers are carving out their niche with bold flavors and modern concepts. Combined, these top contenders offer entrepreneurs a powerful mix of brand strength, operational support, and high consumer demand, making chicken-centric franchising one of the hottest growth sectors in food service today.

The brands on this list earned their spot on Entrepreneur‘s 2025 Franchise 500, our annual ranking of the strongest franchise systems, based on factors like unit growth, brand stability and financial performance. Whether you’re looking for a globally recognized name or a rising concept with momentum, these chicken franchises represent some of the best opportunities in the industry right now.

1. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Founded: 1972

1972 Franchising since: 1976

1976 Overall rank: 4

4 Number of units: 4,796

4,796 Change in units: +34.2% over 3 years

+34.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $471,000 – $3,875,700

$471,000 – $3,875,700 Leadership: Jeff Klein, President

Jeff Klein, President Parent company: Restaurant Brands Int’l.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, ranked #4 in Entrepreneur’s 2025 Franchise 500, boasts nearly 4,800 units in the U.S. and 35+ countries — up 34% in three years — backed by strong brand support, entrepreneurial guidance, and robust training programs. In a savvy growth move, Popeyes has expanded into airports and college campuses to build brand affinity in high‑traffic areas, complementing its viral chicken sandwich and new wings lineup

2. Wingstop

Founded: 1994

1994 Franchising since: 1998

1998 Overall rank: 11

11 Number of units: 2,352

2,352 Change in units: +44.8% over 3 years

+44.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $259,400 – $912,100

$259,400 – $912,100 Leadership: Michael Skipworth, President & CEO

Michael Skipworth, President & CEO Parent company: Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

Wingstop has soared to more than 2,350 locations worldwide, fueled by its famous wings, streamlined operations and bold digital strategy. With a low-labor model and strong unit economics, the brand has grown nearly 45% in the past three years. Ranked #11 on Entrepreneur’s 2025 Franchise 500, Wingstop supports franchisees with comprehensive training and expansive territory rights. It’s a favorite among multi-unit operators thanks to its scalable setup and focus on flavor innovation.

3. KFC

Founded: 1930

1930 Franchising since: 1952

1952 Overall rank: 21

21 Number of units: 30,680

30,680 Change in units: +19.5% over 3 years

+19.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,852,825 – $3,771,550

$1,852,825 – $3,771,550 Leadership: Tarun Lal, President

Tarun Lal, President Parent company: Yum! Brands Inc.

KFC remains one of the most iconic names in fast food, with a massive global presence and a menu built around its signature original recipe. Backed by decades of brand recognition, franchisees gain access to robust training, proprietary systems and ongoing field support. While the investment is significant, the brand offers unmatched scale and staying power. For entrepreneurs seeking a legacy name with global reach, KFC, #21 on the 2025 Francise 500, continues to be a top contender.

4. Slim Chickens

Founded: 2003

2003 Franchising since: 2011

2011 Overall rank: 81

81 Number of units: 251

251 Change in units: +109.2% over 3 years

+109.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,522,900 – $4,439,000

$1,522,900 – $4,439,000 Leadership: Sam Rothschild, COO & Partner

Sam Rothschild, COO & Partner Parent company: Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens brings Southern comfort food to the fast-casual space, serving fresh, hand-breaded tenders, wings, and chicken & waffles alongside signature dipping sauces and indulgent jar desserts. Since launching its franchise program in 2011, the brand has grown to over 250 locations with strong momentum in both the U.S. and international markets. Backed by robust training, marketing support and a hospitality-driven culture, Slim Chickens appeals to franchisees looking for a modern, scalable concept with loyal fans — known affectionately as “Slimthusiasts.“

5. Golden Chick

Founded: 1967

1967 Franchising since: 1972

1972 Overall rank: 92

92 Number of units: 231

231 Change in units: +12.7% over 3 years

+12.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $810,250 – $1,852,800

$810,250 – $1,852,800 Leadership: Mark Parmerlee, CEO

Mark Parmerlee, CEO Parent company: Golden Franchising Corp.

Golden Chick is a seasoned Southern-style chicken franchise with roots dating back to 1967. Known for its signature hand-breaded Golden Tenders, the brand has built a loyal following across the South and Midwest. With more than 230 locations and counting, Golden Chick offers franchisees strong operational support, comprehensive training and marketing guidance. It’s a solid option for both first-time owners and experienced operators looking for a dependable, scalable business with regional charm.

6. Zaxby’s

Founded: 1990

1990 Franchising since: 1994

1994 Overall rank: 109

109 Number of units: 960

960 Change in units: +5.7% over 3 years

+5.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,406,700 – $3,323,200

$1,406,700 – $3,323,200 Leadership: Mike Mettler, CDO

Mike Mettler, CDO Parent company: Zaxby’s SPE Franchisor LLC

Zaxby’s stands out in the fast-casual chicken space with its crave-worthy chicken fingers, wings, hearty sandwiches, and signature “Zalads,” all paired with bold dipping sauces. With nearly 1,000 locations — predominantly in the Southern U.S. — Zaxby’s ranked #109 in Entrepreneur‘s 2025 Franchise 500 and continues to climb. Franchisees receive strong support, from site selection and training to marketing and proprietary tech. Known for its hospitality and community focus, it’s a solid choice for operators eyeing fresh fast-casual growth.

7. Bojangles

Founded: 1977

1977 Franchising since: 1978

1978 Overall rank: 145

145 Number of units: 813

813 Change in units: +4.9% over 3 years

+4.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $720,220 – $3,779,700

$720,220 – $3,779,700 Leadership: Jose Armario, CEO

Jose Armario, CEO Parent company: The Jordan Company & Durational Capital Management LP

Bojangles specializes in Cajun-seasoned fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits, building a loyal following since its 1977 debut in Charlotte. The brand ranks #145 on Entrepreneur‘s 2025 Franchise 500 and has expanded to more than 800 locations with steady multi-year growth. Franchisees benefit from comprehensive support—including site selection, in-depth training, marketing assistance, and proprietary tools — along with strong community branding rooted in Southern hospitality, making it a standout opportunity in the fast-food chicken category.

8. Chester’s

Founded: 1952

1952 Franchising since: 2004

2004 Overall rank: 237

237 Number of units: 1,062

1,062 Change in units: -16% over 3 years

-16% over 3 years Initial investment: $27,500 – $296,500

$27,500 – $296,500 Leadership: Wynn Giles, Managing Director

Wynn Giles, Managing Director Parent company: N/A

Chester’s brings fresh, never-frozen, double-breaded fried chicken to convenience stores, supermarkets, and travel stops across the U.S., using a secret family recipe that’s built a loyal following. With over 1,000 locations, the brand has become a staple in high-traffic, nontraditional venues. Ranked #237 on Entrepreneur‘s 2025 Franchise 500, Chester’s offers streamlined startup costs, strong training, marketing support and a recognizable “Fried With Love” identity — ideal for operators seeking a simple, scalable chicken concept.

9. Church’s Texas Chicken

Founded: 1952

1952 Franchising since: 1969

1969 Overall rank: 402

402 Number of units: 1,532

1,532 Change in units: +5.4% over 3 years

+5.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $648,866 – $1,896,300

$648,866 – $1,896,300 Leadership: Roland Gonzalez, CEO

Roland Gonzalez, CEO Parent company: Cajun Global LLC

Church’s Texas Chicken brings bold, bone‑in fried chicken, honey‑butter biscuits, and flavorful sides to high‑traffic locations like malls, convenience stops, and drive‑ins. Launched in 1952 in San Antonio, it has grown steadily to over 1,500 units across more than 20 countries. Ranked #402 on Entrepreneur‘s 2025 Franchise 500, the brand combines legacy appeal with modern growth support — real‑estate expertise, thorough training, marketing tools and supply-chain backing — offering entrepreneurs a resilient, hospitality-driven investment in comfort‑food franchising.

10. Dave’s Hot Chicken

Founded: 2018

2018 Franchising since: 2019

2019 Overall rank: 453

453 Number of units: 211

211 Change in units: +1,072.2% over 3 years

+1,072.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $619,800 – $1,963,000

$619,800 – $1,963,000 Leadership: Bill Phelps, CEO

Bill Phelps, CEO Parent company: Roark Capital

Dave’s Hot Chicken has ignited a foodie frenzy with its Nashville‑style hot chicken tenders and sliders, offered in seven spice levels and paired with simple sides like mac-and-cheese. Since franchising began in 2019, it’s surged to over 200 U.S. locations and climbed into Entrepreneur‘s 2025 Franchise 500, ranking #453 — up nearly 30 spots — thanks to explosive unit growth and viral appeal. Backed by celebrity investors and now owned by Roark Capital, Dave’s brings bold flavor and strong franchise support to hot-casual chicken enthusiasts.

