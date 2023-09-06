Besides Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, Web3 is filled to the brim with exciting new meme coins. In the past, many meme coins lacked utility, and holders could do little with them besides watch the price go up and down.

Now, Shiba Memu, Metacade, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and many more, are changing the game for meme coins in Web3. Here’s the list of the top 10 meme coins to buy in 2023:

Shiba Memu (SHMU)

Metacade (MCADE)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Bonk (BONK)

Floki Inu (FLOKI)

Dogelon Mars (ELON)

Dogechain (DC)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

YooShi (YOOSHI)

Samoyedcoin (SAMO)

1. Shiba Memu (SHMU)

Shiba Memu (SHMU) emerges as an extraordinary altcoin within the ever-evolving cryptocurrency realm, establishing its place among The Top 10 Meme Coins to Buy in 2023. Drawing inspiration from the beloved Japanese Shiba Inu dog, Shiba Memu sets itself apart from the prevailing trend of meme coins by embracing an unwavering dedication to excellence.

Beyond mere visual symbolism, Shiba Memu leverages the capabilities of AI-powered marketing strategies, establishing its dominance in the domain of cryptocurrencies.

With pride, Shiba Memu showcases a remarkable ability to actively monitor online discussions and gauge prevailing sentiments. In the face of negativity, the coin’s AI intervenes adeptly, skillfully reshaping pessimistic viewpoints into optimistic ones. This shrewd marketing approach cements Shiba Memu’s enduring prominence in the market, a defining trait that positions it among the elite coins deemed worthy of investment.

The explosive growth witnessed in the meme coin sector is undeniable, amassing a staggering valuation of $20 billion in a mere three-year span. This swift expansion underscores the genuine demand for such tokens. However, Shiba Memu distinguishes itself by delivering inherent utility that ensures its sustained viability. Rooted in the charm of canines, this intelligent pup strikes an artful balance between visual allure and substantial value, promising favorable returns for discerning investors who discern its authentic potential.

2. Metacade (MCADE)

Metacade (MCADE) is a fun and accessible platform for playing play-to-earn games on the blockchain. The project has exploded in popularity after a highly successful presale event, in which users can access a range of benefits for joining the ecosystem early.

The project aims to become a central hub for the entire Web3 ecosystem, providing a central location for users to meet up, share the latest gaming alpha, and play some of the best new games that can be found on the blockchain.

Every single game in the Metacade ecosystem has integrated financial rewards. In fact, Metacade will offer the largest collection of play-to-earn titles out of any comparable project, setting it up to be the largest arcade on the blockchain.

Metacade offers a range of additional earning mechanics that make it stand apart from other meme coins. Compete2Earn allows users to earn MCADE tokens in online gaming tournaments, Create2Earn rewards content creators for sharing insights on the platform, and Work2Earn will create blockchain jobs for the crypto community.

3. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin, or DOGE, is a decentralized peer-to-peer digital currency that was created in 2013. The DOGE meme coin was the first of its kind – a fun and enjoyable cryptocurrency that was initially created as a joke before seeing massive community adoption.

Dogecoin provides users with a convenient way to send and receive payments without the need for third-party services or banks. The meme coin has a large user base and an active community that promotes its use, pushing Dogecoin to the top 10 of all cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Dogecoin was created as a fork of Lucky Coin, which was created as a fork of Litecoin, which was created as a fork of Bitcoin. This means that Dogecoin is the only meme coin to have the same underlying consensus mechanism as the Bitcoin blockchain.

4. Bonk (BONK)

Bonk (BONK) is a new meme coin created on the Solana blockchain. It was designed to bring liquidity back into Solana-based decentralized exchanges (DEXs) after the collapse of FTX. This is because FTX and Alameda Research were heavily invested in the Solana ecosystem, which harmed investor confidence and saw many outflows from the network.

Bonk has risen over 1000% since it was first created in December 2022. As the primary meme coin in the Solana ecosystem, it has the potential to grow substantially over the coming years as the Solana network recovers.

Bonk is a community-driven project that allows any Solana user to access a fun, peer-to-peer digital currency. The token is primarily traded on DEXs, which helps to bring volume back into the Solana ecosystem.

5. Floki Inu (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a multichain meme coin that has seen major growth since it was first launched in 2021. The FLOKI project has formed major partnerships with leading sports teams around the world, including SSC Napoli, who are the first-placed side in the Italian Serie A.

FLOKI is delivering meme coin utility. The project is developing an NFT gaming metaverse called Valhalla; a selection of DeFi services where users can stake, farm yield, borrow, and lend; and an educational initiative called Floki University that aims to teach new blockchain users about the future of cryptocurrency.

Utility for meme coins is rare, which makes Floki Inu stand out as one of the best meme coins to buy right now. The project continues to build in bearish market conditions, and its lucrative sponsorship deals with world-famous organizations could lead to huge levels of adoption for the FLOKI token.

6. Dogelon Mars (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a community-driven meme coin that plays on several top memes in the world of Web3. The name is a combination of Doge, which was the first ever meme coin, and Elon Musk, who is a famous supporter of the meme coin movement.

While Dogelon Mars has little additional utility, such as applications or services, the meme coin can be traded peer-to-peer without the need for consulting centralized institutions. Users can send ELON over Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and more top blockchains for the purpose of transacting freely across the world.

The project has released a series of comic books that tell the story of Dogelon, the fictional dog on which ELON is based. These comics are narrative-driven, community-focused stories that recount Dogelon’s journey to Mars (it’s a bumpy ride!).

7. Dogechain (DC)

Dogechain (DC) is a layer-2 scaling solution for Dogecoin that solves the biggest drawback of the Dogecoin ecosystem – that is, Dogecoin cannot support decentralized applications (dApps). Despite being a top-ten cryptocurrency by market capitalization, the lack of utility found in the Dogecoin ecosystem may have held it back over recent years.

Dogechain is compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine , as the developers modified a Polygon sidechain stack to deliver a robust, scalable, and programmable blockchain to bring more utility to Dogecoin. The network uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that offers lucrative rewards for validators.

All Dogecoin holders are eligible for a Dogechain airdrop. Dogecoin can also easily be wrapped and migrated to the Dogechain blockchain. This allows Dogecoin holders improved access to DeFi services, blockchain games, and much more without needing to buy other tokens and join other networks.

8. Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a cryptocurrency that was created as a fork of Ethereum. This makes Shiba Inu Turing complete, allowing developers to create smart contracts and deploy dApps on the blockchain. Naturally, this gives Shiba Inu an advantage over many meme coins as it has innate utility.

Since it was first created in 2020, Shiba Inu has grown to become the second most popular meme coin and a top-twenty cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The price famously skyrocketed after 50% of the Shiba Inu total supply was airdropped to Vitalik Buterin, who subsequently burned $6 billion worth of the tokens.

Shiba Inu is now home to an ecosystem of applications, including Shibaverse – a virtual reality metaverse that contains many unique applications. Shiba Inu will also have a layer-2 scaling solution called Shibarium, which will improve the blockchain’s performance and deliver greater throughput for the Shiba Inu network.

9. YooShi (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) started as a classic meme coin that lacked utility. However, the community that adopted YOOSHI soon began to build more applications that were compatible with the YOOSHI token. Now, YooShi is inspired to recreate the Shiba Inu project’s long-term success.

The YooShi ecosystem supports a number of play-to-earn games that reward players with YOOSHI tokens. A core aim of the YooShi ecosystem is to become the largest NFT gaming metaverse, offering a vast number of collectible items that can be deployed and used to earn crypto rewards in online games.

The branding of YooShi is inspired by Yoshi, a character from the Super Mario games. This reflects the project’s desire to become a gaming-focused meme coin, as the ecosystem has already begun to support a selection of different blockchain-based titles.

10. Samoyedcoin (SAMO)

Samoyedcoin (SAMO) is a meme coin based on the Solana blockchain. It was created during the 2021 bull market, right in the midst of the meme coin craze and Solana’s explosive price action.

The SAMO project remarked that the vision of the project is to accelerate the “adoption, development, and growth” of the Solana ecosystem. At the time, Solana had little meme coin appeal, and SAMO can be seen as a pioneer of Solana-based meme coins.

After some explosive price action during 2021, SAMO has struggled during the bear market. The token has fallen significantly in value but may reclaim its previous highs if demand returns for the token. This can happen during major bullish movements in the crypto markets, as meme coins are an accessible entry point for new crypto users.