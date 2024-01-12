FANS of The Traitors have accused producers of ‘doing viewers dirty’ as they say bosses are ‘cutting’ key scenes from the edit.

Nearly the entire group of contestants in the castle seem to be enamoured with 35-year-old business manager Paul.

4 Paul is one of the three remaining traitors on the show Credit: PA

4 Viewers have blamed the edit as they think producers cut down important scenes Credit: BBC

This is despite the fact he secretly a Traitor and viewers are simply not buying it.

Although the Claudia Winkleman fronted format makes the audience aware of who the liars in the game are, some viewers cannot seem to understand why he is so liked and has so much influence in the group.

Like Jaz, viewers seemed have cottoned onto his real character in the BBC One game and one fan in particular has a theory.

They took to social media site Reddit to express their thoughts on The Traitors in a specific thread.

READ MORE ON THE TRAITORS

They wrote: “Why does everyone love Paul? Why did everyone vote for Jonny?

“I feel like the edit is doing us dirty and making us miss these clear relationship changes that drastically affect gameplay.

“If only there was 30 minutes of building a trebuchet that they could shorten to show us what we actually watch the show for?”

Other die-hard viewers of the hit strategy show responded with their own theories.

A fan suggested there could be a mix of factors as they wrote: “I think it’s a mixture of the edit and us knowing he’s a Traitor so it portrays him in a different light.

“On Uncloaked they all seemed shocked he was a Traitor, and despite being in a position tonight that virtually revealed him as a Traitor people were bending over backwards to reassure him.”

They added: “Despite what we all think watching it, he must come across likeable.”

Another echoed: “It”s a 1 hour edit of an entire day’s events. Of course we missed stuff. They can’t include everything that happened.”

As a third wrote: “Yeah the edit is definitely failing telling us a cohesive narrative and this very boring challenge being the focus of a chunk of the episode so much worse.”

And a fourth user added: “This is not Big Brother, where the focus is on personal connection. The game is about talking about strategy.

“I would hate for them to show us Paul having a chat with Charlotte about his kids and other personal stuff which I think a lot of them would be talking about 90% of the time.”

This comes after fans took to X – formerly known as Twitter – in their droves as they praised the ‘award’ worthy ‘acting’ of Paul.

At the start of last night’s dramatic episode, Harry and Paul voted to banish their fellow Traitor Ash from the castle at the Round Table, and the latter broke down in tears.

One fan claimed: “Paul deserves an Oscar. #TheTraitors.”

Another echoed: “Paul’s tears are so funny like pop off acting legend #TheTraitors.”

As a third joked: “Paul from the Gillian McKeith School of Acting. #TheTraitors.”

As a fourth user said: “Paul is giving it ACTING #TheTraitors.”

And a fifth added: “Paul is an evil genius. I am in awe of this acting. #thetraitors.”

4 Claudia Winkleman fronts the popular BBC One strategy game Credit: BBC