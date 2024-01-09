The first trio of episodes were made available to binge after episode one debuted on BBC One on Wednesday January 3 at 9 p.m., but now that we’re hooked, the BBC will drip-feed the remaining nine eps one by one, every Wednesday to Friday, with no iPlayer binges available.

The twelfth and final episode is due to air on Friday January 26.

What Happened in The Traitors Episode 3?

By the end of episode three, we still don’t know who’s being Banished or Murdered after a three-way tied vote between Ash, Brian and Diane, which led to a re-vote that left Ash and Brian’s fates hanging in the balance.

In previous episodes, Aubrey was the first Murder victim and Sonja was the first contestant Banished from the series two competition – both Faithfuls. Kyra was series two’s second Murder victim, making the group three Faithfuls down so far, with no Traitors revealed as yet. Ash’s pushy behaviour put her in the firing line in episode three and she might have been a sure fire goner were it not for Brian’s absolutely bizarre meltdown. Revisit that below.