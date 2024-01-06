Plea to Claudia
Desperate fans have issued a plea to The Traitors’ host Claudia Winkleman.
Claudia has once again taken to Instagram to reveal where her latest ‘castle chic’ outfit is from.
But fans were more interested in the fact they have to wait until Wednesday to find out who is next to be banished from the castle, rather than her clothes.
One viewer begged directly to Claudia: “After that last cliffhanger, we need episode four to drop immediately. You can’t treat us like this!”
Slimming success
Banished contestant Sonja has revealed she has lost almost FIVE stone over the past year.
During an appearance on spin-off show The Traitors: Uncloaked, the 66-year-old voluntary worker said she has been on a “major diet” since early 2023.
And as a result, Sonja says she has lost a whopping 30kg, which is almost five stone.
One of the main parts of The Traitors is the group breakfast, as it is where the contestants learn who was murdered first.
Sonja only managed one breakfast before being banished, but she had just planned to just “eat melon” every day.
Looking back
Faithful Sonja was banished from the castle at the end of Thursday night’s show.
She had received the biggest number of votes from the contestants who feared she was a Traitor.
Sonja was actually a Faithful and, once on the outside, she was told who the Traitors were.
In hindsight, the 66-year-old volunteer worker realised she’d noticed a change in Traitor Paul’s personality – as he had become super friendly!
“He went up a level,” Sonja said, on spin-off show The Traitors: Uncloaked. “Looking back now, the way he smiled was ridiculous!”
Secret pals
Traitor Paul has a secret friend – and she is a very famous one at that.
The business manager appears to be pals with EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler in the soap.
Taking a snap of Paul on her TV screen in her living room, Natalie wrote on Instagram: “My mind is blown.
“Come on Paul!!!!”
She is yet to reveal exactly how she knows the Traitor.
Gah, there are just too many secrets going on!
Secret clue
Latest murder victim Kyra has shared her thoughts on Diane and Ross’s massive bombshell.
Kyra appeared on spin-off show The Traitors: Uncloaked and said she was shocked at first to learn they are mother and son.
“I was so blown away,” Kyra admitted.
“I was close to Diane and I was on the train with them.”
However, Kyra has now realised the pair do actually look alike, but only when Ross removes his glasses – which she thinks are a cunning disguise!
Flashback Friday
Spin-off show The Traitors: Uncloaked, has shown the moment Aubrey met up with Sonja after they both left the castle.
If you haven’t already forgotten, Aubrey was the first to be murdered and Sonja was first to be banished.
I’ll admit, SO much has happened since then that I’d already forgotten…