Being annoying also does not help

Series one had Tom the magician who was incredibly annoying. He was cocky and embarrassing and when the big series 1 reveal came out, that Tom and Alex were a couple, it was because he totally lost his cool (and we suspect it was because Alex was having a little flirt with Matt and awful Tom wanted to mark his territory).

Series 2 has Zack and Brian.

Zack is a weird, giggly conspiracy theorist who says stupid things that rub people up the wrong way. You get a sense that he doesn’t mean to upset people but can’t hold his tongue. Take his interaction with Anthony, where his plan seemed to be just to say “ha ha, I hear you can’t row”. What reaction did you think he was going to have, Zack? The thing is Zack is quite smart, and somehow guessed that Diane was someone’s mum in the competition. He just guessed wrong who her kid was.

Then there’s Brian. Voted by the others as the biggest “sheep” of the contestant, he got upset during the ep 3 task. Then at the roundtable, he basically lost his mind. Having been gently accused by Jasmine of behaving a bit strangely he doubled down and behaved like an absolute mad man, taking the floor at the very last minute of discussion time to ask the whole table to discuss whether “I am or I amn’t” a traitor. Selfish for a start, bonkers to follow. This move earned him a three-way tie as traitor in the initial vote.

Don’t fluff the big twist!

Episode 3 comes with the big reveal that Diane is Ross’ mum (and not Paul’s as Zack had guessed). The similar twist in season 1 was the Tom and Alex relationship and Tom absolutely ruined this for them and sealed their fates. You don’t want to go into a game of deception already lying. So they need to NOT give the game away. Fortunately Ross seems fairly switched on, and Diane, who is clearly a very smart cookie, might well find herself voted out for being too damn clever.

The quiet ones

Mollie, Meg, Charlie, Tracey, Jaz, there’s not that much about you right now. That can help but it can also line you up for a murdering – they are collateral damage which the traitors can knock off without implicating themselves.