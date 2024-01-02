The programme, which is hosted by Claudia Winkleman, sees 22 contestants conspire and compete in challenges in an attempt to win the £120,000 cash prize.

Among those announced for the new series are a self-described clairvoyant and a disability model in what could shape up to be the show’s most interesting line-up yet.

See the 22 contestants announced for series 2 of The Traitors



The game is about to begin again 🔪 The Traitors Series 2, coming to BBC One and iPlayer in January! #TheTraitorspic.twitter.com/7eHjPlIkad — BBC The Traitors 🔪 (@BBCTheTraitors) November 24, 2023

Here are the contestants set to take part in series 2 of The Traitors as Claudia Winkleman and the BBC show returns to our TVs.

Andrew



A 45-year-old insurance broker from Talbot Green in Wales, Andrew describes himself as having a “larger-than-life personality” and states that he is risk averse.

After suffering a near miss with death on the side of a road 20 years ago, he says he wants to inspire people who have “had a traumatic experience or suffered with their mental health” never to give up.

Anthony



Anthony, a 45-year-old chess coach from Birmingham, says he is wary as he is someone who is naturally charismatic “which could put fear into some people”.

Speaking of his experience watching past seasons of the show, he said: “For me, it was like in a chess tournament where you’ve got to control your emotions and psychologically manage yourself.”

Ash



45-year-old events coordinator Ash from London says that she thinks “the best way for me to win is to be a traitor” where she can bring “strong alliances”.

Ash says if she wins she will spend the money on getting on the property ladder as she does not want to be “renting when I’m 60 years old, renting with housemates”.

Aubrey



Retired shop owner Aubrey believes that his moustache will come in handy to help maintain his poker face.

The 67-year-old from Loughborough, Leicestershire said if he wins he will give the money to the Mykonos Animal Welfare charity in Greece, where he often goes on holiday.

Brian



33-year-old photographer Brian from Glasgow believes he will be “quite entertaining” but fears he “might crumble under the pressure”.

He thinks there is more of a chance of winning if he becomes a faithful and will “observe others and take notes when I’m alone at night like a mad man”.

Charlie



Mental health area manager Charlie from Bristol says she would not want to do a challenge around sound as she uses a hearing aid.

The 33-year-old adds she is concerned that “people misjudge me a lot of the time because I’m a bit nuts and constantly jumping around and being a lunatic” and hopes to use the money to get married following a nine-year engagement to her partner.

Charlotte



The recruitment manager from Warwickshire, who used to compete in poker tournaments, says she thinks people will not suspect her as she can play the “ditzy one”.

Charlotte, 32, says she wants to use the money to take her dogs Lady and Lolly on a private jet.

Diane



Diane is a 67-year-old retired teacher, from Lancashire who says she has taught “some very difficult kids” and knows how to remain calm.

If she is a traitor, Diane says: “You have to be very careful about who you get friendly with. I might find it hard, but I’d still like to say I’d be able to go the whole way.”

Evie



The veterinary nurse, 29, from Inverness says she entered as she is “having a bit of an existential crisis” ahead of approaching 30.

Evie said she would make a good traitor because people would not suspect someone who is blonde, with dimples, who works with animals.

The Traitors will return to the BBC for series 2 on January 3. (Image: BBC)

Harry



The British Army engineer from Slough says he wants to be a traitor as he is a bit of a “Jekyll and Hyde”.

Harry, 22, a corporal, says if he is a faithful he wants to be “that person who takes everyone on my back so we can make it to the finish line”.

Jasmine



26-year-old sales executive Jasmine from London says she would be happy to be a traitor so she can “steal the big pot of money” but being “naturally very empathetic” she would make a good faithful.

Jasmine said she would help her parents, who have been “through some tough financial times” if she wins.

Jaz



National Account Manager Jaz from Manchester says that apart from his wife and wedding day, nothing meant more to him than being selected to compete on The Traitors.

He says he thinks being a faithful relies on being able to form a clique of “the strongest and most influential people”.

Jonny



The 31-year-old from Bedfordshire is ex-military, and described himself as someone with disabilities who enjoys “psychological things” and is “a problem solver”.

He said: “I can be a bit scatty sometimes and I’m worried that because I’ve done so much in my life, people are going to start hearing more and more as I spend more time with them and think I’m just talking rubbish.”

Kyra



The apprentice economist, 21, from Kent, said: “The main motivation behind it is that my sister is getting married soon, we come from a lower-class background and I’d love to win something to help towards her wedding – and hopefully honeymoon.”

Meg



22-year-old illustrator Meg from Herefordshire says she “wouldn’t throw somebody under the bus so that I could win more” money so is unsure about being a traitor.

She wants to spend the money on “the most expensive pair of dungarees ever” and a Scottish motorhome trip.

Miles



Miles, a veterinary nurse from Birmingham who currently lives in Worcestershire says he has had a “cookie cutter” life by having a husband, going to college and having a family and thinks this will be a change after appearing on The Traitors.

The 36-year-old said when he told his mother he was doing TV, she said it was OK “as long as it’s not something like Love Island”.

Mollie



The 21-year-old disability model from Bristol says looking “innocent” and young will help in the game if she becomes a traitor.

Mollie, who also works as a healthcare assistant, believes she is also able to be “quite good at building that relationship but also separating myself in a way which I feel like will be really good in the game”.

Paul



The business manager from Manchester says as someone who has done stand-up he can use his comedy skills to “diffuse situations when they get so tense”.

Paul, 36, said if he becomes a traitor he is “never washing” his top when Winkleman touches his shoulder – the host taps the contestants during the round table to secretly let them know what side they are on.

Ross



The 28-year-old video director from Lancashire says he sees it as a “good excuse to tell my business partner that I just can’t work for three weeks”.

Ross also said that being a traitor would make him on “edge” and feel a “bit gutted because then I’ve actually got to play a game”.

Sonja



The 66-year-old volunteer business mentor says “game plan is to knit my way to the finals”.

Sonja, from Lancashire, also said she learned to read body language cues from her son Dan, who died two years ago and was “severely disabled with autism and other disabilities and was nonverbal”.

Tracey



Sonographer and clairvoyant Tracey from Inverness says she is “quite eccentric” and “good at lying”.

The 58-year-old, who used to be in the Air Force, said: “The only thing that would be my downfall is that I do really like to be liked.”

Zack



The parliamentary affairs adviser, 27, from London, says he thinks he would be “cutthroat” as a traitor and not “factor in sentimentality”.

He also said his girlfriend does not know he wants to spend the money on a Mazda MX-5.