Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A good computer isn’t negotiable for entrepreneurs, but an expensive one is. Apple devices are secure, reliable, and versatile, but they often aren’t a viable option for scrappy small businesses. However, this MacBook Air just got marked down from $1,499 to $579.99, but it won’t stay that way.

A low-cost computer for entrepreneurs

This MacBook is powered by Apple’s M1 chip, which brought a huge leap in performance over older Intel-based machines. You’re getting an 8-core CPU that handles day-to-day work and multitasking like a champ, plus a GPU with up to 5x faster graphics, so even creative tasks or light video work won’t slow you down.

The 16-core Neural Engine also supports advanced machine learning functions, which might sound technical, but it basically just means your Mac can do a lot more without lagging. No more losing time waiting for Excel macros to run.

It’s lightweight, completely silent (thanks to the fanless design), and has a sharp 13.3″ Retina display that’s easy on the eyes for long work sessions. Battery life hits up to 18 hours of video playback, which translates to a full day of productivity without being chained to an outlet, great if you’re meeting clients, running events, or just working from wherever.

The MacBook also has essentials like Wi-Fi 6 for faster connections, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, and a backlit Magic Keyboard. The refurbished “A” rating means this MacBook arrives out of the box in near-mint condition.

Why this deal is worth it

Macs are versatile computers, but new ones are prohibitively expensive, with fewer returns for the higher price. This MacBook gives users the same versatility at a fraction of the price, and it’s still in near-mint condition.

Get a MacBook Air while they’re on sale for $579.99.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (2020) M1 MGN63LL/A 8GB RAM 256GB SSD Space Gray (Refurbished) – $579.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.