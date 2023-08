Emotions were high on Sunday afternoon as the Tuyu Buffaloes faced off against the Pumarali Thunder and Lightning in the Tiwi Island grand final.

The famous sporting showdown each year draws thousands from across the Tiwi Islands, off the Northern Territory coast, with tourists also travelling from Darwin.

The match came down to the wire, with Tuyu triumphant in the end 70-63.

Read how the day unfolded here.

Sunday’s game saw the Pumarali Thunder and Lightning and Tuyu Buffaloes face off at Wurrumiyanga.(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

Generations of Tuyu players celebrated their win.(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

The Tuyu Buffaloes were the eventual winners, despite being behind in the third quarter.(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

Tuyu Buffaloes players and supporters hug after their victory against the Pumarali Thunder and Lightning .(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

Pumarali players showed good sportsmanship despite their loss. (ABC News: Hamish Harty)

For Tuyu players, there was relief when the full time siren rang.(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

Pumarali players gathered after the match to console each other following their loss.(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

There was excitement as the Tuyu Buffaloes ran onto the field.(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

The close game had the crowd on the edge of their seats.(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

The annual game draws a big crowd from across the Tiwi Islands and beyond.(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

Supporters young and old watched the game closely.(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

Fans reacted to every crucial mark and missed goal.(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

Emotions ran high throughout the game, with fans reacting to every move.(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

Coaches from both sides watched the match from the sideline.(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

Supporters lined up along the side of the field.(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

Supporters for Pumarali came adorned in red and black to show their loyalty.(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

The Tuyu Buffaloes celebrated their victory after the game.(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

Tuyu players celebrated their victory on the field with their families.(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

Supporters from both sides showed sportsmanship after a gruelling match.(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

Fans came armed with creative signs to show their support.(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

It was standing room only around the sideline as crowds watched intently.(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

Tourists from the mainland often flock to art centres while visiting for the grand final.(ABC News: Hamish Harty )