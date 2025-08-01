toggle caption Charles Krupa/AP Charles Krupa/AP

The Trump administration says it is investigating whether dozens of universities have violated civil rights protections. We discuss the allegations, universities’ settlements with the administration, and what’s behind all of it.

This episode: White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, education reporter Sequoia Carrillo, and senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

For handpicked podcast recommendations every week, subscribe to NPR’s Pod Club newsletter at npr.org/podclub.