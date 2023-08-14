Maternity leave refers to a period of time in which a mother temporarily stops working following the birth or adoption of a baby. Employers can also offer a similar benefit called paternity leave for expectant fathers or a single benefit known as parental leave. In the U.S., parental leave is covered under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), but whether leave is paid or unpaid can depend on your employer. In terms of how the U.S. compares to Canada, there are some distinct differences in maternity leave policies.

Key Takeaways Maternity leave and paternity leave allow parents to take time off from work following the birth or adoption of a baby.

In the U.S., parental leave guidelines are established under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Employers in the U.S. are not required to offer paid parental leave for mothers or fathers, though some do to attract and retain employees.

Compared to the U.S., Canada’s parental leave policy is more generous in terms of duration, flexibility, and paid benefits.

Parental Leave in the U.S. vs. Canada: An Overview

The United States is part of a very exclusive group, but not for the reasons you might suspect. Among 40+ countries, including Switzerland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan, it’s the only one that offers no paid maternity or paternity leave to expecting parents.

This is despite the fact that seven in 10 Americans support the idea of paid maternity and paternity leave. U.S. employers are also recognizing the need for this type of employee benefit. According to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), 55% of employers now offer paid maternity leave while 45% offer paid paternity leave.

Offering paid leave can make it easier for employers to attract and retain talent while improving employee health and wellness and employee engagement.

Compared to Canada’s, the U.S. parental leave policy at the federal level is notably lacking. The Canadian system provides at least a partial ongoing income for up to a year to give families time to adjust to the new addition, as well as a guarantee of reemployment after a lengthy leave.

Parental Leave in Canada

The Canadian government mandates both leave and a benefits component, the latter of which is administered by provincial employment insurance plans. Under the terms of the federal leave program, parents can take advantage of standard or extended benefits. The one you choose can determine the number of weeks you’re eligible to receive benefits and how much you receive.

These benefits are designed for people who are away from work because they’re pregnant or have recently given birth or those who are away from work to care for a newborn or newly adopted child.

Employers are required to accept employees who take advantage of federal parental leave benefits back into their jobs (or the equivalent) at the end of the mandated leave at the same rate of pay with the same employment benefits.

Maternity Benefits

Maternity benefits are available to the person who is away from work because they’re pregnant or have recently given birth. Someone who’s receiving maternity benefits may also be entitled to parental benefits.

If you’re eligible for maternity benefits you can receive benefits equal to 55% of your average weekly insurable wage, up to a maximum of $650 per week. This benefit is paid for 15 weeks.

Parental Benefits

Parental benefits can be paid to the parents of a newborn or newly adopted child. That includes mothers who are taking maternity benefits. You can choose between standard parental benefits or extended parental benefits.

Parental benefits can be shared between parents. If you plan to share them, you both have to choose standard or extended benefits. Here’s how the two options compare.