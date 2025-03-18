Nvidia (NVDA -1.50%) has proven itself to be a winning investment in recent years. The stock has climbed quadruple digits over the past five years as the artificial intelligence (AI) boom accelerated — and if we look at growth forecasts for the overall market for the coming years, Nvidia could keep on gaining. Today’s $200 billion AI market is expected to increase to $1 trillion by the end of the decade, so as the world’s leading AI chip leader, Nvidia is well positioned to benefit.

This means good news for you if you haven’t yet bought Nvidia, or if you aim to add to your position, it’s not too late to get in on this high-potential stock. But how exactly should you invest in this top AI player? Specific strategies could help you maximize your potential gain. Here’s the ultimate guide to Nvidia that could help you score a major win over the long run.

Why Nvidia?

So, first, let’s answer this question: With all the AI stocks out there, why is everyone paying so much attention to this particular one? Why Nvidia?

Nvidia, as mentioned, is the leading chip designer in the high-growth AI market, but the company hasn’t stopped there. Savvy chief executive officer Jensen Huang has transformed the company into the “go-to” player for anything AI by building up an entire portfolio of products and services. This makes Nvidia the partner for customers at any stage along the AI path — from building out a data center to applying AI to real world problems using AI agents.

This has helped Nvidia generate double- and triple-digit growth — with revenue reaching record levels quarter after quarter. For example, last year revenue surged 114% to $130 billion. And the fact that Nvidia focuses on innovation, pledging to update its chips annually, is reason to be confident about its ability to maintain its market leadership.

Now, let’s consider two strategies to potentially maximize your Nvidia investment over time.

1. Dollar-cost averaging

Nvidia stock has declined in recent times, along with many growth stocks, but in general, the shares have traded at a premium valuation — for example, the stock has most often traded between 40x and 50x forward earnings estimates over the past year. And the actual price of the stock has fluctuated, from less than $100 a share to more than $140.

So, when should you buy? With dollar-cost averaging, you don’t have to make that tough decision. This method involves regularly buying the same amount of a particular stock at various price points over time. For example, you could buy $500 worth of Nvidia every three months over a period of a few years — regardless of the price at the time of purchase.

As a result, you haven’t paid one really high or one really low price, but instead a middle-of-the-road price — and when you apply this strategy to a quality stock and hold on over five to 10 years, you could score a significant win.

It also means you don’t have the stress of watching prices and wondering if now is the moment to buy. Instead, you have confidence in a particular player — in this case, Nvidia — and you calmly execute purchases according to your plan.

2. Pouncing on bargain opportunities

Another strategy you could apply involves looking for the golden opportunity, the moment when you could scoop up a high-flying stock for a bargain. In your mind, decide what valuation makes a good entry point and consider how much you’re interested in investing at that level.

Sometimes, this involves a lot of patience. A stock may trade at high levels for years, prompting you to think that you’ll never get this opportunity — and it’s too late to get in on the story.

(You might have even thought this about Nvidia — until recently. The overall market has declined, and growth stocks like Nvidia have led the movement, on concerns about the impact of President Trump’s tariffs on economic growth and corporate earnings. These elements may weigh on Nvidia and others in the near term, but it’s important to look at stocks through a long-term lens. And from this angle, considering the AI market forecast mentioned and Nvidia’s leadership, the stock still offers solid growth potential.)

Now, back to how to apply this strategy. So, you’ve been patient, and you’ve regularly watched Nvidia news and the stock’s performance, and then you see an opportunity. The stock’s valuation has dropped — in this case to 27x forward earnings estimates — so it’s time to pounce and buy shares.

After buying, now what?

Whether you use dollar-cost averaging, waited to buy Nvidia for a bargain, or done both, your next step should be this one: Get ready to hold for the long term, meaning at least a period of five years, and keep a cool head through tough market or economic times. Of course, it’s important to evaluate your holdings as economic or corporate news comes up — but in many cases, solid companies can withstand near-term pressure, and their long-term prospects will remain bright.

All of this means that if you have a solid strategy when you set out to buy a particular stock, you could pump up your potential to profit over the long haul.