Many organizations opt to promote from within rather than endure a costly and time-consuming recruiting process. But how do you identify top performers and emerging leaders? What’s the most effective way to prepare employees for future challenges and equip them with the right skills? This ultimate upskilling and reskilling guide by Learning Pool and eLearning Industry can help you leverage modern technology and proven strategies to create a personalized action plan to address gaps and foster real-world experience.

Why Recruit When You Can Reskill?

With the skills shortage still going strong, building up talent from within is often more cost-effective than going through yet another hiring round. Employees are already aware of expectations, company culture, and corporate policies, so there’s no need to start from scratch. Plus, you’ve already invested in their professional development, and it’s more practical to put additional resources into their ongoing training paths. Another notable upskilling and reskilling perk is holding on to your already qualified team members rather than losing them to other organizations.

How do you develop skill-building programs that create an emotional connection? What’s the best way to find an outsourcing partner with the right expertise? Here’s a sneak preview of what you’ll find in this guide:

Is Now The Right Time To Launch An Upskilling And Reskilling Program?

The Connection Between Upskilling Training And Employee Retention

Tips To Create Skill-Building Resources That Pack A Personalized Punch

Leveraging The Power Of AI To Pinpoint Skill Gaps And Address Them Head-On

Advanced Analytics: What Can Intelligent Data Bring To Your L&D Strategy?

How To Use Upskilling And Reskilling To Identify The Leaders Of Tomorrow

Ways To Elevate Engagement And Foster Practical Application In Skills Training

Outsource Without The Stress: Secrets To Select The Right Upskilling And Reskilling Solution

