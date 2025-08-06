While amenities like a gym and a pool are considered attractive features by most apartment seekers, the nation’s wealthiest renters see these as basic expectations—and look for much more in a residence.

In recent years, luxury apartment complexes and other high-end housing communities have begun rolling out increasingly specialized services to attract affluent residents. For example, some now offer med-spa amenities such as Botox treatments and IV hydration drips, letting residents access them without leaving home. These types of perks—along with a growing list of exclusive offerings—are emblematic of the ongoing “amenities arms race,” as developers compete to entice and retain the country’s wealthiest tenants with ever more unique and indulgent experiences

Luxury living today is defined by features such as plunge pools, recovery stations, infrared therapy, salt rooms, libraries, cinemas, lounges, co-working spaces, dedicated rooms for children and teens, and expansive outdoor areas, according to Michael Fazio, chief creative officer at LIVunLtd, a company specializing in residential amenity centers. On average, renting a luxury apartment in the U.S. costs about $400 to $500 more per month than a standard apartment, according to RentCafe.

“They expect a high level of design, furnished, and appointed with high-end furnishings. They want the spaces to be something they enjoy and can show off to friends,” Fazio told Fortune. “The amenities are a statement. They’re an extension of the resident’s home, so they have to match the same look and quality.”

And different generations crave these amenities and services—all for different reasons. People under 30 want help getting settled and want “to push a button and have everything done,” Fazio said. Meanwhile, the over-30 crowd tends to gravitate toward the social and networking aspect of being among peers who share similar levels of education and socio-economic status, he added.

Photo courtesy LIVunLtd

“Amenities for the sake of having amenities no longer resonate with savvy residents,” Alex Kuby, associate principal at design, branding, and procurement studio DyeLot Interiors who specializes in multi-family luxury properties, told Fortune. “Deep due diligence pays off. Simply having the amenity on-property isn’t enough, it needs to be delivered with next-level detail and care.”

The luxury rental market is currently strong, with high demand, elevated prices, and growing inventory. Some of the wealthy are turning to luxury rentals as mortgage rates and home prices remain high. And higher demand means luxury complexes have to compete for the wealthiest renters (or buyers, in the case of condos) to come out ahead. That’s where the so-called amenities arms race comes into play. Paying a premium means wealthy residents expect the best of the best, and amenities other complexes don’t offer.

Residents expect five-star hotel living

Considering renters and homeowners shell out much more on their apartment or condo than the average American, it’s no surprise they expect to be treated like they live in a five-star hotel.

One upcoming example of a high-end residential development embracing the demands of today’s luxury residents is Salato Pompano Beach, a 40-residence ultra-luxury oceanfront condo project that’s scheduled to be completed in early 2026. The Pompano Beach, Fla. development partnered with Stay Hospitality, which also manages other high-end condo properties and five-star hotels.

Prices for these condos developed by U.S. Development range from $2 million to $5.4 million, and 60% of the condos at the development have already sold. They’re each 2,106 to 3,354 square feet, and residents also have access to an 80-foot ocean-view pool and spa, an owner’s lounge equipped with coffee, indoor open-air beach showers, and a club room. But that’s just the baseline.

Living at the Salto also includes daily housekeeping with turndown and linen service, grocery pick-up and stocking, spa and beauty services, wellness programming and personal training, an on-demand house car with a private chauffeur, 24/7 valet services, live music, learning workshops, beach service with chair and umbrella setup, as well as boat charters and watersport rentals.

“Discerning buyers look for world-class amenities that you would expect when staying in a five-star luxury resort,” John Farina, president and CEO of U.S. Development, told Fortune. “They expect the service to also go hand-in-hand. If you are not pre-planning and executing a vision meeting these expectations, you will walk short on what the market demands.”

Why luxury amenities matter

Even the ultra-wealthy watch what they’re spending on. Housing—whether renting or buying—has become increasingly expensive during the past few years, so every offering and every detail matters when it comes to luxury residences.

Some developers have taken the approach of an “amenity overload,” or essentially just having a variety of amenities and features to fill a checklist they think will appeal to residents, Kuby said. But without due diligence and understanding what luxury residents really want will make certain developments fall flat.

Photo courtesy LIVunLtd

“While there are core amenities that matter to most residents, the seismic shift in the housing market is driving a different way of looking at amenities,” Kuby said. “People are renting for longer [and] amenities need to be geared to support their evolving lifestyles.”

This looks like taking traditional amenities to the next level. While co-working spaces have become somewhat of an expected amenity, luxury residents expect more functionality than just a desk or private space to take calls and meetings. They want the same comfort a luxury office space would provide.

And, of course, pets are something luxury developers are keeping their eyes on.

“People see their pets as family, so making them welcome in lounges and coworking spaces is key for owners who want to bring them along,” Kuby said. “Turning pet amenities into an experience—rather than just having a dog wash—[and] creating a work space that is pet-friendly is more impactful to residents on a day-to-day basis.”