Here’s everything you need to know.
Release date — when is The Umbrella Academy Season 4 coming out?
The Umbrella Academy Season 4 release date is August 8, 2024.
The fourth and final season comes nearly two years after the release of its predecessor, Season 3, which premiered in June 2022. The release date was announced following the show’s renewal in August 2022, with Season 4 set to consist of six episodes, the fewest of any season.
Trailer — watch it now
You can watch the The Umbrella Academy Season 4 trailer below:
The trailer for The Umbrella Academy Season 4 showcases the Hargreeves siblings navigating a new timeline without their powers, set to the tune of “The Final Countdown.” It highlights their usual chaos and bickering while emphasizing their familial bonds. Noteworthy moments include glimpses of Viktor and Ben using their powers, hinting at a potential return of their abilities, and the looming threat posed by their father, Reginald Hargreeves.
Cast — who is in The Umbrella Academy Season 4?
The Umbrella Academy Season 4 cast includes:
- Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves
- Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves
- David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves
- Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves
- Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves
- Aidan Gallagher as Five Hargreeves
- Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves
- Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts
- Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves
- Nick Offerman
- Megan Mullally
- David Cross
Plot – what’s the story about?
The Umbrella Academy Season 4 follows the Hargreeves siblings as they grapple with a new timeline where they have lost their powers.
Season 4 follows the Hargreeves siblings as they navigate a new timeline where they have lost their powers. Facing new enemies determined to wipe them out, they must uncover their father’s secrets and find a way to restore their abilities. Amid family tensions and unexpected alliances, the siblings work together to survive and prevent another apocalypse. This final chapter promises intense drama and thrilling adventures.
