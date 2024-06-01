is the final installment of the hit series, set to premiere soon. The release date, trailer, and cast details have fans eagerly awaiting the conclusion. The plot follows the Hargreeves siblings as they navigate a new timeline without their powers, facing new enemies and uncovering their father’s secrets to save themselves and prevent another apocalypse.

Here’s everything you need to know.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 release date is August 8, 2024.

The fourth and final season comes nearly two years after the release of its predecessor, Season 3, which premiered in June 2022. The release date was announced following the show’s renewal in August 2022, with Season 4 set to consist of six episodes, the fewest of any season.

Trailer — watch it now

You can watch the The Umbrella Academy Season 4 trailer below:

The trailer for The Umbrella Academy Season 4 showcases the Hargreeves siblings navigating a new timeline without their powers, set to the tune of “The Final Countdown.” It highlights their usual chaos and bickering while emphasizing their familial bonds. Noteworthy moments include glimpses of Viktor and Ben using their powers, hinting at a potential return of their abilities, and the looming threat posed by their father, Reginald Hargreeves.

Cast — who is in The Umbrella Academy Season 4?

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 cast includes:

Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves

David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves

Aidan Gallagher as Five Hargreeves

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves

Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts

Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves

Nick Offerman

Megan Mullally

David Cross

Plot – what’s the story about?

Season 4 follows the Hargreeves siblings as they navigate a new timeline where they have lost their powers. Facing new enemies determined to wipe them out, they must uncover their father’s secrets and find a way to restore their abilities. Amid family tensions and unexpected alliances, the siblings work together to survive and prevent another apocalypse. This final chapter promises intense drama and thrilling adventures.