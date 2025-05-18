Nearly 300 million people faced acute hunger in 2024.

The world is dangerously off course, comes the stark warning from the United Nations after it found that more than 295 million people faced acute hunger in 2024.

Fears are growing for the future as major donor countries are set to reduce funding this year.

Climate change and economic crises are affecting 96 million people in 18 countries, including Syria and Yemen.

Conflict and violence are the leading causes of the world’s largest humanitarian crisis in Sudan, after two years of civil war.

In Gaza, Israel’s blockade of all food, water and medicine has entered a third month, creating a manufactured crisis.

So is global food hunger a failure of systems – or a failure of humanity?

Presenter:

Guests:

Chris Gunness – Former director of communications at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)

Elise Nalbandian – Regional advocacy and campaign manager for Oxfam in Africa

Sara Hayat – Specialist in climate change law and policy