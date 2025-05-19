R Leonis was the first variable star identified in Leo the Lion. It is currently below naked-eye magnitude, but you can easily find it with binoculars or a telescope.

Just a few degrees west of Regulus (Alpha [α] Leonis) is R Leonis, a long-period variable star. Look for it forming a triangle with two nearby yellow stars. Credit: Alison Klesman (via TheSkyX)

An hour after sunset, you’ll find the constellation Leo the Lion pointing head-down toward the horizon in the southwest. The brightest star in this constellation is Alpha (α) Leonis, also known as Regulus. And just over 5° west of this star is a sun called R Leonis, the first variable star identified in the Lion.

R Leonis shines with a noticeably red hue, thanks to its advanced age and thus cooler temperature. It is a Mira-type variable, a class of variable stars named after Mira in Cetus, the first such star of this type ever identified.

Discovered in 1782, astronomers estimate R Leo is less than 300 light-years away. This aging star undergoes huge brightness changes, swinging between magnitude 5 and 10.5 over the course of nearly a year (312 days). It has most recently been observed near the faint end of its range, roughly 9th magnitude, meaning you will need binoculars or a telescope to find it. One of the easiest ways to identify it is to look for a deep red star forming one point of a triangle with a pair of yellower stars.

R Leo is now approaching its faintest, which means in a few months it will begin brightening again. So, make note of its location and brightness now, to compare with your observations when Leo becomes a morning constellation rising in the east before the Sun in the fall.

Sunrise: 5:41 A.M.

Sunset: 8:12 P.M.

Moonrise: 1:31 A.M.

Moonset: 11:35 A.M.

Moon Phase: Waning gibbous (59%)

*Times for sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset are given in local time from 40° N 90° W. The Moon’s illumination is given at 12 P.M. local time from the same location.