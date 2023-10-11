If you’re pregnant and planning on nursing, you probably already have a long list of items you will need for feeding but there is one thing we think every mama should add. Make sure to add a hands free pump to your registry! They are quiet and discreet making pumping a breeze wherever you are.

Plus, expressing breast milk is a great way to increase milk supply and allows busy moms to multitask. If you’re in the market, check out our list of the best pumps for hands free pumping below!

Best Pumps for Hands Free Pumping

Types of Breast Pumps

There are three types of breast pumps: manual, battery-powered, or electric. Manual is good on the go with little equipment, but it can be very tiring on the hands to always squeeze a handle or lever. Electric pumps provide consistent power but require mothers to be attached to a power cord.

Wireless breast pumps are the latest trend for breastfeeding mothers or mothers who express their milk. With quiet, wearable pumps that fit inside special bras, like a nursing bra and undershirts, moms can discreetly pump in milk bags without being tethered to a cord. Hands are free for childcare, work, or whatever they choose.

What to Look for in Hands Free Breast Pumps

When researching hands free breast pumps, you should consider the qualities you want. The different brands all have varying qualities. Preferences range from physical attributes to costs.

Wireless vs Hands Free Breast Pumps for Pumping

Just because the equipment says hands free, it doesn’t mean that it is wireless. Some devices will allow you the freedom to roam around your house or office while others connect you to an electrical source and leave your hands free for reading emails or playing with an older child.

Breast Shield Size

It goes without saying that breasts come in all shapes and sizes. When purchasing a breast pump, the size of the shield is important for fit, comfort to the nipples, and suction capabilities. Since pumps and accessories cannot be returned, consult the sizing charts that many companies provide to ensure the right shield for the user.

Maintenance on a Hands Free Pump

One common complaint about hands free pumps is that they are too difficult to clean. Some have a lot of pieces making it challenging to clean and sanitize the parts. While I still find a hands free pump to be worth this hassle, it is something to consider!

Storage

Storage can cover two parts: equipment and milk storage. How big or heavy is the pump? Can you carry it on you or do you have to use a bag? Some pumps have reusable bottles or cups that attach to the shield while others sell milk bags for easy storage.

Power Life

Electric pumps will provide consistent power so that you can control the pump settings. Battery-powered breast pumps can last for a few cycles or last all day. Determine how often the battery needs to be charged and how long it will last during the course of your day when you need to be hands free.

Cost of the Best Hands Free Pumps

A breast pump can be an investment for one child or for all of the siblings thereafter. Price includes one pump, so if you want to double pump, then you want to purchase two. In many cases, a breast pump is covered by insurance, but there are always conditions. If any pump is covered, it may only be one of the insurance company’s choosing. Pump rentals may be an option over purchasing. Check to see if insurance allows for an upgrade for an additional cost. Another option is to use FSA or HSA to pay for the pump.

Attention must also be given to the equipment as milk bags are an additional cost that reflects your usage. Storage bottles can be washed and reused, but the bag will have to be purchased out of pocket.

Warranty

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that babies are exclusively breastfed for the first six months. Many companies cover the pump for at least a year while some will cover parts for a shorter period of time. This will take care of your investment for the first child.

In need of customer support? There are always customer service numbers on the box or in the paperwork. You can direct any questions to the toll-free number, email address, or even 1:1 coaching.

Online Features

Customer service can be contacted online, but some of the wireless or high-tech devices let you use your free hands to check on your process through their app. Once you connect your pump to the app, it will track your milk output.

Best Pumps for Hands Free Pumping

The Elvie is undoubtedly one of the best pumps for hands free pumping. Unlike traditional options, the Elvie is a small self-contained pump. It is silent and wearable, so you can use it easily on-the-go or at work. Plus, it connects to an app so y ou can check your milk output in real-time. As for convenience, the pump battery makes it through the day with no issue and all of the pump parts are dishwasher safer.

The breast shields that come with the pump are 24mm and 28mm, but the smaller 21mm size is available to order separately if needed. It also comes with 5oz bottles that can be reused after washing.

I also highly recommend looking into the Elvie Curve. It uses natural suction and will collect milk while you are pumping or breastfeeding on the opposite side. I personally really liked using it when I was engorged, but have have continued to use it to collect a few ounces from let down.

Watch the video below to see how it works!

Medela is well-known in the world of breast pumps. The Freestyle Breast Pump is made for moms who choose to pump multiple times a day. The digital display keeps track of pumping sessions. The double pumping kit comes with 24mm breast shields but has shields that range from 21mm to 30mm. The battery life is 3 hours when fully charged. The kit comes with 4 – 5oz bottles and a cooler system to keep the milk cold when pumping is finished and mothers are away from home.

The MyMedela app connects moms with customer service as well as lactation support for free for the first 30 days. All of the parts that come in contact with milk can be cleaned with warm soapy water. Medela also sells a bustier to support hands-free double pumping.

Medela has a one-year warranty on the pump motor from the date of purchase and 90-day warranty for parts and accessories.

Meet the MomMed S10 Pro, designed with the perfect balance of efficiency and durability! While maintaining MomMed’s signature compactness and leak-proof reliability, the S10 Pro steps up with enhancements catered to moms with a robust milk supply.

A single charge guarantees 180 minutes (equivalent to 6-8 sessions) of efficient pumping throughout the day. Its 3 modes and 9 levels offer consistent and powerful suction, while its generous 180ml/6oz recommended fill capacity caters to those managing an oversupply. It also has a pretty cool safety feature, a 30-minute auto-shutdown.

The S10 Pro stands out with a large LED display, strong suction, and generous capacity. Lightweight at just 230g, it’s an optimal choice for mothers prioritizing power and volume in their pumping journey.

Willow is another popular wireless breast pump, and like the Elvie it is worn under your clothing. It has no cords or tubes and is very quiet.

Here is what Rookie Mom, Sarah, had to say:

“Pumping is challenging. Even if you are somehow satisfied with the amount of milk you are producing and you get past the incredible pain that can be associated with pumping, the fact that you are attached to a wall with cords and you can’t move is….well…beyond annoying. That’s why when I heard about the Willow Pump I was so excited I almost peed my pants (thanks postpartum symptoms).

I have a toddler and while using my old pump (while attached to the wall), my lovely 2.5-year-old decided his new favorite activity was turning on my tub water and throwing my clothes into it. All I could do was watch the disaster because there was no way I was going to unattach from my pump and delay being finished with my session. I knew there had to be a better way…and thank goodness there is with the Willow Pump.

Now I can chase after my son while pumping at the same time. Talk about feeling like a super mom! Women should all win an award for multitasking…just saying. Other things I like about this pump is that it’s easy to use if you watch the super helpful videos and you can just throw the milk bags directly in the fridge or freezer when you are done. I am also super excited to use this when I go back to work and not have to be attached to the darn wall.”

The Willow comes with a 24mm breast shield, though the 27mm size is available to order separately. It uses its own milk bags for easy storage, but it is an additional cost, especially if you are exclusively pumping.

There is less to clean with the Willow: the shield and tube that connects to the pump. These are also dishwasher safe. Users report that the battery will last the whole day if it is fully charged, which can take about two hours.

Customer service includes 1:1 coaching as well as the app for tracking milk supply. The warranty is good for one year from the first use.

Here’s the absolute coolest thing about the Freemie Liberty II Deluxe; it has a programmable sleep timer. That means you can wear your pump to bed or while taking a nap and schedule a pumping session for while you sleep! It is also discreet, quiet, and light weight.

Not to mention it is one of the most customizable hands free pumps as you can purchase 12 sizes of its Fitme inserts to find the most comfortable fit.

If you are looking for a budget-friendly wireless pump, the LEEL Electric Wearable Breast Pump is definitely worth checking out. It is easy to take on-the-go and offers similar functionality as the more well-known pumps on this list. However, the suction is lacking and some moms complain that if you are careful you may experience leaking.

At this price point, it is worth trying out to see if it’s a good fit. I also like the idea of keeping it around as an additional second pump.

Breastfeeding is a full-time job, which is why every pumping mom deserves the freedom that a hands-free pump provides. We hope this list has helped you to find a pump that fits your lifestyle and makes things a little easier!

