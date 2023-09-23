THE Voice UK fans are convinced they know who will replace Olly Mus as the new judge – and it’s a big name.

Contestant-turned-judge Olly, 39, told The Sun that he was “gutted” to no longer be appearing on the show after he was axed from the ITV series.

4 The Voice fans have ‘worked out’ who will replace Olly Murs after he was axed Credit: Rex

4 BBC One viewers think Shania Twain could be the perfect candidate for the job Credit: Getty

Many fans shared their devastation at the decision, with one writing: “So sad to see Olly leave The Voice, he is The Voice.”

While others quickly began speculating over which famous face will take his spot in the red chair.

One wrote: “Now that The Voice Kids and Starstruck have been cancelled I wonder if ITV’s plan is to bring over talent from those shows – Danny Jones or Adam Lambert perhaps? or Shania Twain ideally.”

Another agreed and said: “Danny Jones would be a great shout.”

Canadian singer-songwriter Shania and US star Adam were panel members on ITV’s singing competition Starstruck, before it was axed earlier this year.

While McFly’s Danny has been a coach on The Voice Kids since 2017, but bosses confirmed the programme would not return next year.

Troublemaker singer Olly shared his shock after he received the phone call that he’d been dropped from the show.

He said: “I’m gutted. I got the call last week to say I won’t be back on the show, and it’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come.

“But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, ‘It was my decision’. I don’t want to do that.

“I don’t want to bulls**t my fans or bulls**t people who watch the show, and say, ‘Oh, it was an amicable decision to leave — I’ve got lots of things on next year, I can’t do it any more’.

“No. Genuinely, I accept their ­decision, and they’ll find someone great, I’m sure. But am I going to miss it? Yeah.

“Did I want to leave? No. Will I still watch the show? Of course, but it’ll be sore thinking that could have been me . . .”

News of Olly’s axing comes six years after the star, 39, joined the singing contest alongside Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson.

4 Some fans think McFly’s Danny Jones could be the perfect replacement Credit: Getty