The 7th Guest is a 1993 puzzle adventure game that was released on PCs in 1993, just a few months before Myst. It was an early instance of a fully modeled 3D location, and its use of FMV actors for its cast felt like you were looking into the future of video games. It received a few underwhelming sequels and other adaptions, but The 7th Guest VR marks arguably its biggest and boldest reimagining. Effectively a remake, this version of the game takes the familiar locations and story and adds in new puzzles and new performances. Considering the original game (and this remake) is about exploring a spooky house and solving puzzles, it feels at home in VR. You can watch Wes LeBlanc and me check out the game below.

For a whole lot more on The 7th Guest, you can read our oral history of the game right here. You can also take a look at this translated interview between Mario and Zelda creator, Shigeru Miyamoto, and Spirited Away director, Hayao Miyazaki, from the early 90s where Miyamoto called the game “inspiring”.

