We don’t get to see what’s been going on in the Commonwealth since the end of the flagship series, but during that radio call, Carol does attempt to tell Daryl that something or someone “came back” to the settlement. Daryl loses signal before Carol can repeat the message, but there’s no doubt that that line is meant as a tease for things to come. Setting up a future reveal wasn’t the only purpose of the scene though, according to Zabel.

“The radio call did a lot of heavy lifting in terms of that, both for an audience of fans who I think got very excited when they talked on the radio, but also for an audience that maybe is new to the show and is going ‘oh, there’s this person back somewhere in America who loves him and whom he loves and something’s going on there. I don’t fully understand that she’s in some other place. And then you see her in episode six looking for him.”

With Carol back in action and now searching for Daryl, we know she’ll play a much bigger role in season 2, which is sub-titled The Book of Carol. In the very last seconds of the episode six, we learn Carol has made it to Maine, which very likely means her next stop is France. Just how and when she crosses the pond remains to be seen. Zabel won’t reveal much about what The Book of Carol entails for McBride’s character, but he does drop some hints for what else we will see in season 2…

What to Expect from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2

According to the showrunner, we should expect the Daryl portion of The Book of Carol to pick up right where the first season left off. Laurent has caught up with Daryl on the beaches of Normandy and our protagonist now has a decision to make: get on the boat back to America and the Commonwealth or stay in France. Considering The Book of Carol is filming in the latter, we have a good idea of what choice he’ll end up making.

“It’s very much a continuation of the narratives that have been established, and it doesn’t avoid the hard questions and some of the complications that we get into in the finale,” Zabel says of season two.

Another thing the showrunner promises is that fans will get to see a few other places in France next season: “We got some other amazing places in France that we have not seen in season one,” he says. “I think a big part of the show is the visual scope. It’s a beautiful show to look at, and it’s shot in incredible locations, almost all of them are the place that they say they are, they’re not created on a stage. We continue to build on that in season two.”