This episode explores the rise of fake news, uncovering its history, motives and the stories driving its global impact.

The War on Truth examines the pervasive and transformative impact of misinformation in the digital age. Tracing its roots from propaganda to its rapid spread via social media algorithms, the episode explores the factors driving fake news and its consequences, such as polarisation and erosion of public trust.

Featuring compelling stories, including the United States elections, bird flu and COVID-19 misinformation, with insights from experts, the episode employs dynamic visuals and infographics to dissect this pressing issue and offer solutions.