The Weeknd has been on a record-breaking run with his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, and he just added another monumental achievement.

According to TMZ, while performing in Bogotá, Colombia, the international music superstar worked alongside 35 local companies, an effort which created some 1,500 jobs.

The Weeknd hasn’t let up from the gas pedal throughout his sold-out tour.

Back in July, the XO leader broke the record for highest attendance during a two-night stint at London Stadium which drew 160,000 fans in total.

In a statement, Live Nation’s Touring President Omar Al-joulani told Variety that he was incredibly impressed with the record-shattering moment.

“It’s incredible to see the Weeknd hit this milestone less than halfway through his massive sold-out European run,” Omar Al-joulani said. “This historic moment in London shows the global fanbase he has cultivated over the years.”

Darryl Eaton, CAA’s co-head of North American touring, added: “On the heels of an enormous, hugely successful U.S. tour, Abel continues to sell at an astounding level across Europe. Abel entertained 160,000 fans across two nights at London Stadium, with another show in London to come at Wembley in August. We couldn’t be more proud to work with him and his team on this incredible tour!”

Then, in August, The Weekend doubled back and shattered another record while performing at London’s Wembley Stadium.

According to Live Nation UK, the Grammy Award-winning artist “broke Wembley Stadium’s record for sales with their traditional concert set up with the stage at one end of the stadium with 87,000 tickets sold.”

Once the The Weeknd caught wind of the achievement during the last date of his European tour, he reposted praise from his XO co-founder Cash on his Instagram Stories.

“Congratulations to my brother @theweeknd wowoowowow,” Cash said.

Per Live Nation at the time, the tour has already sold more than two million tickets in total. The 2022 North American leg of the stadium tour raked in more than $148 million, making the global tour impact around $350 million to date.

The “Crew Love” crooner will perform in locations such as Chile, Argentina, and Australia before wrapping up on December 3 in New Zealand.